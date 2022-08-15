ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth apartment fire displaces nearly two dozen residents

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyDS0_0hHeFruH00

Nearly two dozen Fort Worth apartment renters are without a home because of a fire that ripped through their building Sunday on Boca Agua Drive near I-30 and Woodhaven.

Seeing the flames, the incident commander quickly added a second alarm. It took two hours in the upper 90s heat to bring the fire under control.

Officials say all of the residents were able to get out safely, and most of them were able to bring their pets out with them.

But one family said their two cats were trapped. However, firefighters went to rescue them and the family and pets were reunited.

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Two of the residents had some minor injuries but they were treated at the scene. Investigators spent the rest of the day on-site but, so far, no cause of the fire is known.

