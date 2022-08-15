ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Lehighton football countdown to kickoff: Indians making necessary changes, plus 3 things to know

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

More than a dozen injuries could easily be fingered as the blame for Lehighton’s fourth consecutive losing season, but coach Tom McCarroll is leaning harder on responsibility.

“Last year was a struggle for us in a lot of different ways,” McCarroll said. “But I told the kids the attitude needs to change, the approach needs to change.

“We’ve had a couple years under our belts when we’ve struggled. The only way for the results to change is if we change. I think we’ve seen that.”

Returning players and newcomers made a noticeable commitment in the offseason to training and preparation.

They didn’t just show up. They put forth the necessary effort to see tangible improvement before they put on the helmets and pads.

“I told the kids that nothing is guaranteed,” McCarroll said, “but I’d be shocked if we didn’t see improved results based on what they did in the offseason.”

Seniors skill players Ethan Buchert and Ian Rarick have their eyes set on big rushing and receiving totals, but more than anything they are hoping their leadership results in more victories for the Indians.

Lehighton’s season begins Aug. 26 at Palmerton. It also includes other big-school challenges in Tamaqua, Pottsville, Wilson, Northwestern, Bangor, Blue Mountain, Southern Lehigh, Saucon Valley and Jim Thorpe.

There are not a lot of easy games in there, but the Indians will have a better chance than last season if their offseason work ethic carries into the practices and games.

It starts with senior leadership, but McCarroll is not picky.

“I want more experienced kids to make changes for the better,” he said, “but at the end of the day, I don’t care who it is. I just want the leadership. It has to come from somewhere.

“We’ve gotten it from some seniors and it’s trickled down. We’ve seen pockets of leadership. If we continue to get it, we are set up to surprise some people.”

Three things to know about the Indians

1. Experienced and durable

Lehighton returns several pieces from 2021, including junior quarterback Brady O’Donnell who made it through the entire season without missing time because of injury. He is being counted on to lead the Indians’ offense after completing 116 of 220 passes for 1,392 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

“One key to any program at any level is if you get a quarterback to come back with starting experience,” McCarroll said. “That’s irreplaceable. Brady was durable. He puts in the work, puts in the time.

“In my time here, anytime we’ve had a quarterback back for a second year we’ve had success. Hopefully, that formula stays true.”

2. Other key pieces

O’Donnell, Buchert and Rarick give Lehighton three quality skill players, but McCarroll knows it will take more. He is excited about the potential of several linemen on both sides of the ball.

Junior guard Cooper Hartsell is back for a third year. Sophomore Joey Houser has blossomed and matured, according to the Indians head coach. Wyatt Sherer is ready to bounce back from an injury and Yadiel Acosta-Rodriguez has good size.

“There are going be names you’ve not heard of,” McCarroll said, “but you will soon.”

Junior Reese Balk and senior Luke Blauch are two defensive linemen who are representative of the commitment of this year’s group.

“[Balk] just changed his philosophy,” McCarroll said. “He was a come-and-go kid in the offseason. He just bought in. He could be a problem for people this season.

“Blauch was up and down the past couple years. He bought in. He’s set up for a good season. If we stay healthy, and it’s a big if, I think we can surprise some people.”

The leadership is already in place.

“Last year, we struggled with leadership,” said Buchert, who had 24 catches for 240 yards and two scores last season. “This year, we have to be more leaders, lead by example, be more vocal to show the younger people this is what it’s all about.”

3. Lehighton’s schedule (7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 26: at Palmerton

Sept. 2: Tamaqua

Sept. 9: Pottsville

Sept. 17: at Wilson, noon

Sept. 23: Northwestern

Sept. 29: at Blue Mountain

Oct. 7: at Bangor

Oct. 14: at Southern Lehigh

Oct. 21: Saucon Valley

Oct. 28: Jim Thorpe

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

