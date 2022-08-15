ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, MI

Police: Woman crashes into Tuscola County church intentionally

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman crashed into a church near Millington intentionally on Sunday night. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office say the 56-year-old from Millington smashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through the brick wall of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:05 p.m. The...
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) —  A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Man arraigned after selling fentanyl in Huron Co.

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) – A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said. These charges came shortly after an extended investigation and a search warrant being served...
Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus

FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud

OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
