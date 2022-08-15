Read full article on original website
Police: Woman crashes into Tuscola County church intentionally
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman crashed into a church near Millington intentionally on Sunday night. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office say the 56-year-old from Millington smashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through the brick wall of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:05 p.m. The...
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Davison Township murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible in the case. Marc Leon-Charles Todd, 52, is charged with open murder and domestic violence....
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Man arraigned after selling fentanyl in Huron Co.
HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) – A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said. These charges came shortly after an extended investigation and a search warrant being served...
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus
FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
Clarkston woman charged with auto insurance fraud
OKALAND COUNTY, Mich. - An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 32-year-old Brittany Brown of Clarkston was arraigned on the following felonies:. one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or...
Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Judge denies Floyd Galloway attorney request for more discovery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge denied a defense attorneys' motion for more evidence in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., believing that all relevant information in the case had been turned over to both legal teams. Galloway's attorney Ellen Michaels had argued she needed access to more documents...
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
