Volleyball

NewsTimes

Moravsky takes on new role as Danbury girls volleyball coach

Danbury’s Ali Moravsky can seemingly do just about anything. Girls soccer player or coach? Check. High school basketball and track athlete? Check. College tennis? Check. Special education teacher? Check. Singer in a band? Check. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Now Moravsky is taking on a new...
DANBURY, CT
Syracuse.com

Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team

Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
CICERO, NY
CBS 42

High School football Week 0 schedule

There will be several matchups to look forward to in Week 0, including the AHSAA Kickoff Classic - Cramton Bowl between the Helena Huskies and Chelsea Red Devils. Also in 7A, the Vestavia Hills Rebels will host the Mountain Brook Spartans.
ALABAMA STATE
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton High School Girls Flag Football Team to Play at Metlife Stadium

The Binghamton High School girls flag football team will get a taste of NFL action when they scrimmage at halftime of the upcoming New York Giants preseason game. According to a press release from the Binghamton City School District Office of Communications, the Binghamton High School girls flag football team became the first ever Section IV champions when they defeated Union-Endicott on June 12. And as a reward for their hard work and success, they'll play a ten minute scrimmage against Brewster High School, the Section I champions, at halftime of this week's Giants preseason game.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
103.9 The Breeze

A Scholarship Surprise For One Albany Football Player

Tuesday morning was media training with yours truly giving the presentation to the University at Albany football team. 100 players packed into the academic center, where the team generally holds training camp team meetings. The UAlbany Great Danes are preparing to take on 10th-ranked Baylor on September 3rd, so information had to be quick and to the point. Plus, one Great Danes player was about to learn that he earned something incredibly special.
ALBANY, NY
Paso Robles Daily News

High school football season begins in Templeton

Eagles will scrimmage at King City Friday, and then open the season Friday, Aug. 26 at home against Coalinga. – Templeton High School celebrated the return of football season with a team scrimmage Friday evening at the high school field. Over one hundred students, parents, and football fans turned out for the scrimmage.
TEMPLETON, CA
