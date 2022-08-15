The Binghamton High School girls flag football team will get a taste of NFL action when they scrimmage at halftime of the upcoming New York Giants preseason game. According to a press release from the Binghamton City School District Office of Communications, the Binghamton High School girls flag football team became the first ever Section IV champions when they defeated Union-Endicott on June 12. And as a reward for their hard work and success, they'll play a ten minute scrimmage against Brewster High School, the Section I champions, at halftime of this week's Giants preseason game.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO