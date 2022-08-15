Read full article on original website
Related
HS football Player to watch: Cayden Muir
Hanford High senior quarterback Cayden Muir models his game after former Firebaugh High School and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Section III girls soccer players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (47 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 44 Section III girls soccer teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for soccer begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
NewsTimes
Moravsky takes on new role as Danbury girls volleyball coach
Danbury’s Ali Moravsky can seemingly do just about anything. Girls soccer player or coach? Check. High school basketball and track athlete? Check. College tennis? Check. Special education teacher? Check. Singer in a band? Check. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Now Moravsky is taking on a new...
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serra vs. Orange Lutheran highlights top Southland football games this week
A look at some of the top high school football games in the Southland this week, including Gardena Serra taking on Orange Lutheran.
High School football Week 0 schedule
There will be several matchups to look forward to in Week 0, including the AHSAA Kickoff Classic - Cramton Bowl between the Helena Huskies and Chelsea Red Devils. Also in 7A, the Vestavia Hills Rebels will host the Mountain Brook Spartans.
Binghamton High School Girls Flag Football Team to Play at Metlife Stadium
The Binghamton High School girls flag football team will get a taste of NFL action when they scrimmage at halftime of the upcoming New York Giants preseason game. According to a press release from the Binghamton City School District Office of Communications, the Binghamton High School girls flag football team became the first ever Section IV champions when they defeated Union-Endicott on June 12. And as a reward for their hard work and success, they'll play a ten minute scrimmage against Brewster High School, the Section I champions, at halftime of this week's Giants preseason game.
Section III boys soccer players poll: Which opposing player do you most fear with ball?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with talented boys soccer players who strike fear in the hearts of their opponents when they have the ball at their feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Scholarship Surprise For One Albany Football Player
Tuesday morning was media training with yours truly giving the presentation to the University at Albany football team. 100 players packed into the academic center, where the team generally holds training camp team meetings. The UAlbany Great Danes are preparing to take on 10th-ranked Baylor on September 3rd, so information had to be quick and to the point. Plus, one Great Danes player was about to learn that he earned something incredibly special.
MLive.com
‘Unfinished business’ motivating Mattawan into 2022 football season
MATTAWAN, MI – A forfeit win was the only highlight from Mattawan’s 1-5 start to the 2021 high school football season, and by Week 7, the Wildcats were well on their way toward another disappointing year. Then, Mattawan upset Battle Creek Lakeview and closed out the regular season...
Young, former Westhill football standout, ready to take next step at SCSU
Ja'Kai Young, a former Westhill High School football standout, is ready to take his next step at Southern Connecticut State University.
High school football season begins in Templeton
Eagles will scrimmage at King City Friday, and then open the season Friday, Aug. 26 at home against Coalinga. – Templeton High School celebrated the return of football season with a team scrimmage Friday evening at the high school field. Over one hundred students, parents, and football fans turned out for the scrimmage.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0