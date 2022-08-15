ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Auditor: Former school administrator likely embezzled nearly $1 million

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021, according to a forensic audit conducted by Plante Moran. Wheeler used false invoices to to write the checks, investigators said. He then deposited the money...
City Council pressured to adopt golf cart ordinance

Nearly 40 people packed the City Hall Council Chambers Monday night to advocate for a local ordinance permitting use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) or golf carts within the city limits. However, city officials are insisting that it must be clear whether the request is for golf carts or ORVs. Amy...
Kalamazoo Public Safety chief accused of harassment, on leave, city says

KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Vernon Coakley is on paid leave after allegations of harassment. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Aug. 16, by City Manager James Ritsema, a news release from the city of Kalamazoo said. Coakley has been relieved of all KDPS authority and responsibilities.
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled

City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
Advia Credit Union names longtime chief financial officer as new president and CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI — Advia Credit Union’s board of directors has named its longtime chief financial officer Jeff Fielder as the next president and CEO of the credit union. The announcement comes following the prior announcement that current president and CEO Cheryl DeBoer will retire in 2023. DeBoer has served as president and CEO of Advia since 2004 when it was known as First Community Federal Credit Union.
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
WMU employees to receive one-time inflation bonus

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University is announcing a one-time bonus for eligible faculty and staff to help with the costs associated with high inflation rates. School officials say eligible employees will get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,000, while another group of eligible workers will receive...
