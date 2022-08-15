KALAMAZOO, MI — Advia Credit Union’s board of directors has named its longtime chief financial officer Jeff Fielder as the next president and CEO of the credit union. The announcement comes following the prior announcement that current president and CEO Cheryl DeBoer will retire in 2023. DeBoer has served as president and CEO of Advia since 2004 when it was known as First Community Federal Credit Union.

