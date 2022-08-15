Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
iheart.com
Auditor: Former school administrator likely embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021, according to a forensic audit conducted by Plante Moran. Wheeler used false invoices to to write the checks, investigators said. He then deposited the money...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
Kalamazoo looking for new city attorney
The city of Kalamazoo is looking for a new city attorney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townbroadcast.com
City Council pressured to adopt golf cart ordinance
Nearly 40 people packed the City Hall Council Chambers Monday night to advocate for a local ordinance permitting use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) or golf carts within the city limits. However, city officials are insisting that it must be clear whether the request is for golf carts or ORVs. Amy...
Kalamazoo Public Safety chief accused of harassment, on leave, city says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Vernon Coakley is on paid leave after allegations of harassment. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Aug. 16, by City Manager James Ritsema, a news release from the city of Kalamazoo said. Coakley has been relieved of all KDPS authority and responsibilities.
michigan.gov
Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Project in Calhoun County Starting This Week
LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that the next phase work will begin this week on the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun County. Based on economic modeling, this investment will support nearly 2,667 jobs. “Across Michigan, we are moving...
WMU employees to receive one-time payment in light of high inflation rates
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As inflation drives up costs across the board, many faculty and staff members at Western Michigan University will be receiving a one-time lump sum payment from their employer, WMU President Edward Montgomery announced in an email. WMU’s chapter of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled
City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area.
Man, 25, accused in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson denied bond
A man accused of intentionally starting a fire at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo was not granted bond in federal court. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, was charged Aug. 10 with one felony count of arson of an institution or organization receiving federal funding in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids.
wkzo.com
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
wkzo.com
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
Advia Credit Union names longtime chief financial officer as new president and CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI — Advia Credit Union’s board of directors has named its longtime chief financial officer Jeff Fielder as the next president and CEO of the credit union. The announcement comes following the prior announcement that current president and CEO Cheryl DeBoer will retire in 2023. DeBoer has served as president and CEO of Advia since 2004 when it was known as First Community Federal Credit Union.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
WWMTCw
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
Beam reinforcement delays Western Michigan’s $99M student center, adds unknown costs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As new and returning Broncos arrive on Western Michigan University’s campus, they will be met with fences around the new student center, a project four years in the making. The projected opening date for the new student center, originally fall 2022, was delayed until January 2023...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
wkzo.com
WMU employees to receive one-time inflation bonus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University is announcing a one-time bonus for eligible faculty and staff to help with the costs associated with high inflation rates. School officials say eligible employees will get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,000, while another group of eligible workers will receive...
Comments / 0