dayton247now.com
2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
dayton247now.com
Dayton area preschools donate $3,581 to childhood cancer research by selling lemonade
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - When life gives you lemons, donate the profits of your lemonade to charity. That's exactly what the students at Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville did. Over the summer, each preschool hosted an Alex’s Lemonade Stand every Friday of Summer Adventure Club to...
dayton247now.com
Isaiah 117 House, which cares for kids awaiting foster placement, heads to Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is heading to the Miami Valley. If a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. Isaiah 117 House allows a child to never go to an office, but a home with loving volunteers instead.
dayton247now.com
New restaurant in works at Austin Landing
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The owner of a popular area restaurant chain has plans for something new at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. The proposed restaurant would add to the tenant mix at the popular development, as well as create new jobs. A liquor permit is being processed for The Park Grill & Bar at 10259 Penny Lane, the location of the former Bar 145, which closed in 2020.
dayton247now.com
Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
dayton247now.com
Warming up a bit; When storms return to the Miami Valley
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- We're tracking a nice week of weather across the Miami Valley for the first week of school! A few disturbances will be moving in over the next couple of days to keep a few showers in the forecast, but otherwise plan on pretty calm weather with below normal temps.
dayton247now.com
Grand opening for new brewery set for Friday in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A brewery is expanding to downtown Dayton. Moeller Brew Barn, with locations in Maria Stein and Troy, is expected to open a taproom and beer garden in the former Mendelson’s building, across from Day Air Ballpark. "We're excited to bring this place to life," said...
dayton247now.com
National Museum of the USAF hosting Marine Corps Art Exhibit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A temporary display on loan from the National Museum of the Marine Corps has officially opened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The traveling art exhibition Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, will be on view in the museum's Cold War Gallery through December 17.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Convention Center Renovation Launch held on Tuesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton area dignitaries and business leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of the the Dayton Convention Center renovation project on Tuesday, August 16. The event marks the beginning of the transformational and innovative improvements needed to bring additional economic opportunities to the Miami Valley. "This is...
dayton247now.com
"Becoming Dayton's Community Foundation" to re-air
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Bravo! WRGT ABC 22 will air an encore showing of The Dayton Foundation’s 30-minute television special, “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation.”. The show explores the roots of The Dayton Foundation, chronicling its start with an initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until present day, with the Foundation encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and organizations and ranking second in number of funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.
dayton247now.com
Cooler than normal again this week!
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- What a beautiful weekend! Very-fall like Sunday afternoon with some light rain but we are drying out this afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 80s again Monday with some clouds to start but sunshine to finish. Overall, a below normal temperature trend stick with us...
dayton247now.com
Semi travels off I-75N, crashes onto Edwin C. Moses exit ramp
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday night around 9 p.m., a semi traveling north on I-75 crashed off the highway and onto the Edwin C. Moses Blvd exit ramp. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.
dayton247now.com
Largest school district in the Miami Valley back in the classroom
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - School is back in session!. Start times were scattered for students throughout the Miami Valley, with Dayton Public Schools starting some at 7:00 while others at 9:00. A lot of school supply lists this year, including the elementary school, include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. We...
dayton247now.com
County, Township celebrate opening of roundabout at Mad River, Alex Bell intersection
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- County and township officials on Wednesday celebrated the recent opening of the Mad River/Alex Bell Road roundabout. Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said traffic volume has been an issue at this intersection for decades and residents had historically pushed back against a traffic signal there.
dayton247now.com
Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
dayton247now.com
Updated CDC COVID-19 guidelines clash with back-to-school timing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many area teachers and students are gearing up to head back to the classroom this week. The start of the school year comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating COVID-19 quarantining recommendations. We're two and a half years post the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area colleges part of $1.3M STEM research grants
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Two Greater Dayton colleges are among Ohio schools to receive part of $1.2 million to improve research in STEM fields. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Friday the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded four grants totaling $1.3 million to three universities in Southwest Ohio. This will fund research in physics and computer science and to increase participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
dayton247now.com
District says "medical occurrence" caused bus to crash into home with students aboard
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKEF) -- A school bus crashed into the front porch of a home with at least 30 students aboard in Preble County on Monday. In the 911 call, dispatch asked, “Is anyone injured?”. The 911 caller responded, “A couple of them hit their head.”. The...
dayton247now.com
Local non-profit dedicated to substance abuse recovery reaches 5,000 patient milestone
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Since opening its doors in October 2019, OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization devoted to the complete and long-term recovery of persons with substance use disorders, has assisted over 5,000 different patients. "We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Homeowner thankful students not injured after school bus crashes into front porch
COLLEGE CORNER, Indiana (WKEF) -- “I looked out the window and saw the front of the school bus up on the porch,” It’s something John Seibert did not expect to see Monday morning. The only word he could use to describe it: “shocked.”. The driver was...
