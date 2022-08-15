Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.

