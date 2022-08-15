Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Nitroxyl may be a promising therapeutic intervention for cardiovascular emergencies in type 2 diabetes
A new study led by Monash University researchers has, for the first time, shown that the chemical compound "nitroxyl" may represent an effective and rapid intervention for cardiovascular emergencies in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Nitroxyl has recently been recognized as a potential pharmacological agent for the broader treatment of...
Benzinga
AEMD: Positive Results in a Range of Conditions, Including COVID-19 & Monkey Pox
Expanding the Potential Indications for Hemopurifier Treatment. Aethlon Medical's AEMD clinical trials are moving forward and expanding, as AEMD continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its lead product, the Aethlon Hemopurifier®, in a broad range of viruses and conditions in single patient emergency use cases and in in vitro analysis, including COVID-19 and various variants and Monkey Pox, among others. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is being studied in a severe COVID-19 clinical trial under the company's open IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) for life-threatening viral infections.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Bluebird's Gene Therapy Scores US Approval For Genetic Blood Disorder, Probably The Most Expensive
The FDA has approved Bluebird bio Inc's BLUE Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia. The approval covers adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The company said that Due to the complex nature of gene therapy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analyst Sees Deteriorated Treatment Effect Of Blueprint's Much Awaited Mastocytosis Data
Earlier today, Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC released the long-awaited pivotal PIONEER dataset in Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM). The topline data indicates that the trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance and that there were no intracranial bleeds. SVB Leerink thinks that though these data are approvable,...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HealthCentral.com
What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?
Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs Syndrome and Sugar: What's the Link?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a condition in which a person feels the urge to move their legs due to uncomfortable sensations during times of rest. RLS is thought to be the fourth leading cause of insomnia. RLS can occur because of nutrient deficiencies and could be a side effect...
Cognito Therapeutics Announces Proprietary Gamma Sensory Stimulation for 6-Months Reduces White Matter Atrophy in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Cognito Therapeutics, announced today that its proprietary gamma sensory stimulation at 40Hz over a 6-month period reduced white matter atrophy in the brain for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease, according to new data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005207/en/ Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Although white matter atrophy is observed in normal aging, it is more pronounced in AD patients. White matter degeneration, myelin loss and oligodendrocyte damage in AD patients suggest that white matter can be a mechanistically important target for AD.
Scientist
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy
The drug company Novartis reported yesterday (August 11) that two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy—a rare, frequently fatal muscle-wasting disease—died of acute liver failure within five to six weeks of taking the gene therapy Zolgensma, several outlets report. Novartis has notified health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other healthcare professionals about the deaths, which occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan, according to Reuters.
Bluebird Secures FDA Nod For Genetic Blood Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio’s BLUE lead asset ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) to treat the underlying genetic cause of beta‑thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The regulatory approval is based on data readout from Phase...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
MedicalXpress
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
Awakn Enters U.S. Addiction Treatment & Relapse Prevention Market With Ketamine Therapy For Alcohol Use Disorder
Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF, the biotech company focused on addiction treatments, has signed a licensing partnership agreement with US ketamine therapy clinics owner Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF, through which Revitalist will treat patients suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy. Alcohol Use Disorder...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
optometrytimes.com
First patient dosed in phase 1 study of IBI324 for DME
IBI324 is a potential first-in-class ophthalmic recombinant human anti-VEGF-A and anti-Ang-2 bispecific antibody. Innovent Biologics Inc. announced that the first patient with diabetic macular edema (DME) has been dosed in the phase 1 study of IBI324, a potential first-in-class ophthalmic recombinant human anti-VEGF-A and anti-Ang-2 bispecific antibody. The Phase 1...
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0