Read full article on original website
Related
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After 15 Year Old Girl Dies in Fentanyl Overdose
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “We interrupt our regularly scheduled posts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni to share another important story. After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task...
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation
Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Reckless evading, brass knuckles possession, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Robert Corey Foell, 42, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on suspicion of three felony bench warrants in the 3900 block of...
Citrus Heights police asking for help to locate missing man in danger
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Police in Citrus Heights are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who is considered at-risk. Robert McDonald is considered to be in danger because of unspecified medical reasons, police say. He is described as caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, and was last seen walking around in a white shirt and blue jeans. In his photo, he appears to have light brown thinning hair. If you see him, you're asked to call police at (916) 727-5500.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested
ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
Sheriff's office says Kiely Rodni was wearing hoodie with words "odd future" the night before she disappeared
PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified yet another piece of clothing that Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared. Missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was seen on video at a party wearing a white hoodie bearing the words "ODD FUTURE" across it in pink lettering, the sheriff's office now says. "We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo," Placer County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook Sunday. The sheriff's office says it's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt...
Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
KCRA.com
Son, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placerville identified
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The son and father who werefound dead inside a Placerville home in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide were identified as 35-year-old Joeseph James Ramey and 57-year-old Joeseph Merrill Ramey. | VIDEO ABOVE | Police: Son, father found dead in Placerville home in apparent...
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
California school resource officer disarms student who pulled out loaded gun during fight: police
A school resource officer disarmed a student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight on Monday at a high school in Stockton, California, according to police. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was booked into juvenile hall on charges of battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and weapon charges. A...
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
kion546.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins’ yacht backing out but didn’t see Tom operating.
kubaradio.com
Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
What we know about search for Kiely Rodni 11 days after her disappearance
The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni near Prosser Reservoir will scale back as an 11-day search has stalled with no new information. Placer County Sheriff's Detective Josh Barnhart said that after this week, the agencies working on the case would form a task force to share any new information. The agencies would switch off investigating tips rather than having multiple people working on the case on an ongoing basis. ...
Comments / 0