Read full article on original website
Related
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
valdostatoday.com
Allstate files statewide auto rate increase
ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being alerted of an automobile rate increase that has been filed by Allstate Property & Casualty Company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders.
myasbn.com
Stacey Abrams reveals economic plan for Georgia with emphasis on equality
Ahead of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election this November, candidate and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams delivered a rousing and economically charged speech for Georgians. She described her economic plan at length, the crux of which is to build small businesses, families, and every individual to lead a prosperous life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valdostatoday.com
AAA brings back popular 8th grade contest
ATLANTA – A popular AAA contest for 8th graders is back for Georgia students to enter for a week-long educational European river cruise. AAA is bringing back a popular contest for 8th graders, where the winners are taken on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe. There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports – for the student and a parent or guardian.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
valdostatoday.com
Regional News
ATLANTA - The price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has decreased 11 cents per gallon at the pump compared to less than a week ago. Release: Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump…. ATLANTA - The Social Security Administration expands the Compassionate Allowances list to accelerate decisions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coastal Health District debut’s electronic WIC card, will be available across Georgia by late-October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Women, infants and children, also known as WIC benefits, are getting a timely upgrade in the Coastal Health District. On Monday, Georgia’s Department of Public Health unveiled a new electronic WIC card that will offer quick, easy and discrete checkouts compared to the paper method of old. “The program has to […]
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
Americus Times-Recorder
Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System
The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.
End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area
ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
valdostatoday.com
Living
VALDOSTA - The NCNW has openings available for organizations and vendors for the 9th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion. Release: The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), a nationally recognized 501 C3…. ATLANTA - The CDC has released new guidelines to help people protect themselves and others...
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
Comments / 0