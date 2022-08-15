ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Allstate files statewide auto rate increase

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being alerted of an automobile rate increase that has been filed by Allstate Property & Casualty Company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders.
GEORGIA STATE
myasbn.com

Stacey Abrams reveals economic plan for Georgia with emphasis on equality

Ahead of the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election this November, candidate and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams delivered a rousing and economically charged speech for Georgians. She described her economic plan at length, the crux of which is to build small businesses, families, and every individual to lead a prosperous life.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#School Districts#State School#Edp
valdostatoday.com

AAA brings back popular 8th grade contest

ATLANTA – A popular AAA contest for 8th graders is back for Georgia students to enter for a week-long educational European river cruise. AAA is bringing back a popular contest for 8th graders, where the winners are taken on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe. There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports – for the student and a parent or guardian.
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
ALABAMA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Regional News

ATLANTA - The price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia has decreased 11 cents per gallon at the pump compared to less than a week ago. Release: Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump…. ATLANTA - The Social Security Administration expands the Compassionate Allowances list to accelerate decisions...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Coastal Health District debut’s electronic WIC card, will be available across Georgia by late-October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Women, infants and children, also known as WIC benefits, are getting a timely upgrade in the Coastal Health District. On Monday, Georgia’s Department of Public Health unveiled a new electronic WIC card that will offer quick, easy and discrete checkouts compared to the paper method of old. “The program has to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Americus Times-Recorder

Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Living

VALDOSTA - The NCNW has openings available for organizations and vendors for the 9th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion. Release: The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), a nationally recognized 501 C3…. ATLANTA - The CDC has released new guidelines to help people protect themselves and others...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy