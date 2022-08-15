Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Students start moving into dorms at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- College students in the Miami Valley are gearing up for fall classes. Students at Wright State University started moving into dorms on Wednesday. The university is expecting more than 1,500 students to move into Wright State's campus. "We have more students moving in over the next...
State teachers union claims Ohio teachers are under paid
DAYTON — Dozens of districts across out area are opening their doors to students this week for the new school year and now the largest teacher union in the state is claiming that the teachers in Ohio schools are underpaid. Education leaders are worried that if pay is perceived...
dayton247now.com
Largest school district in the Miami Valley back in the classroom
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - School is back in session!. Start times were scattered for students throughout the Miami Valley, with Dayton Public Schools starting some at 7:00 while others at 9:00. A lot of school supply lists this year, including the elementary school, include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. We...
Cincinnati Public Schools criticized for college prep program enrollment
A program designed to give high school students a better shot at college isn't being used to its full potential by Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS), according to State Auditor Keith Faber.
dayton247now.com
"Becoming Dayton's Community Foundation" to re-air
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Bravo! WRGT ABC 22 will air an encore showing of The Dayton Foundation’s 30-minute television special, “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation.”. The show explores the roots of The Dayton Foundation, chronicling its start with an initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until present day, with the Foundation encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and organizations and ranking second in number of funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.
dayton247now.com
Dayton manufacturer secures new production opportunity for 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local manufacturer is expanding its production reach with components for a new type of product that consumers should expect to see on the road in 2023. The endeavor likely will spark more jobs. Staub Manufacturing Solutions, a Dayton-based contract manufacturer and metal fabricator,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages
"We in Springfield will have about 100 new team members joining us here in the fall. It's been a challenge, but our H.R. department has been working extremely, extremely hard to fill all of those positions," Hill said.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
dayton247now.com
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton hosting Keys of Life Dueling Piano Event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will hold its first Keys of Life dueling piano performance with the Cleveland Keys at Carillon Historical Park. The Cleveland Keys will perform during an adult-oriented evening of music, food, drink, raffles, and...
dayton247now.com
Mobile plate readers go live in Dayton Police cruisers
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Automated License Plate Readers in all 120 Dayton Police cruisers are now live. It’s something the President of the NAACP, Dr. Derrick Foward is on board with. “Yes, as long as it’s being used responsibly and it’s not targeting minority groups," said Dr. Foward....
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Dayton Public superintendent answers charge that first-day school bus service in ‘chaotic situation’
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli on Wednesday afternoon responded to allegations of problems within the district’s bus transportation system and that it was in a “chaotic situation” on the first day of school. Lolli, in a prepared statement, said the district wanted to...
dayton247now.com
Middletown set to redevelop Towne Mall site
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Middletown has decided to proceed with a promising chance to revitalize and energize Middletown's entrance. The purchase of the Towne Mall was approved by the Middletown City Council as part of a the I-75 and 122 interchange that will be transformed by a development project. THe project will offer a regional center for living, shopping, and employment.
dayton.com
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
Sidney Daily News
Students return to classrooms
SIDNEY — School bells are ready to ring for students across Shelby County. Some schools are starting this week, while others will be back in the classrooms next week. The first day of school for Holy Angels School students will be Aug. 23, with the bells ringing at 8:15 a.m. Open house will be held Aug. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.
moversmakers.org
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
dayton247now.com
Isaiah 117 House, which cares for kids awaiting foster placement, heads to Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is heading to the Miami Valley. If a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. Isaiah 117 House allows a child to never go to an office, but a home with loving volunteers instead.
dayton.com
New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system
KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
