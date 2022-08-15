ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington neighborhood

Los Angeles police were in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting in a residential area. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened a little after 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue. When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom were conscious and breathing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured

WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim...
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Public Safety
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...

