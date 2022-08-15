Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington neighborhood
Los Angeles police were in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting in a residential area. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened a little after 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue. When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom were conscious and breathing.
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large
Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim...
Fight between man, 13-year-old captured on video in Valencia; charges possible
Authorities are considering charges against a man who was captured on video fighting with a 13-year-old boy who had just gotten out of school in Valencia on Monday. The fight occurred around 3 p.m. outside Havana Savannah, a popular coffee shop in the 24000 block of Copper Hill. Witnesses say the man, believed to be […]
nypressnews.com
Sunset Strip shooting victim struggles to recover from brain injury as suspects remain outstanding
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It’s been four months since Christopher Martin was shot in the head while trying to stop his friends from being robbed on the Sunset Strip. He wasn’t expected to survive the shooting. But his family says Christopher is a fighter. His head injury...
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Third person charged in killing of off-duty Monterey Park officer
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing...
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Man Wounded in Deputy Shooting in Gardena Area
A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said.
VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland
Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
nypressnews.com
Man arrested after couple pistol-whipped, Rolex stolen during robbery outside Rowland Heights market
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in which a man and a woman were pistol-whipped and had a $60,000 Rolex watch stolen from them. Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday for robbery,...
Mid-Wilshire 7-Eleven goes up in flames after woman barricades herself inside
A woman is in custody after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven store and allegedly setting it on fire in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue. The woman initially entered the store […]
$20,000 reward offered for information on double murder in Compton
Family members and detectives ask for the public's help and offer $20,000 reward in double murder case.
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino: Police
A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled. James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, […]
nypressnews.com
Australian actress reported missing in LA was actually behind bars for allegedly biting cop
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) — An Australian actress who was reported missing after a first date in Los Angeles was found — behind bars. Laura McCulloch, 37, was arrested Friday night in Santa Monica and was booked on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and public intoxication. The...
Claremont Man Charged in Woman's Death
A Claremont man was charged today with murdering a woman who was allegedly attacked in Claremont.
Comments / 0