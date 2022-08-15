Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was charged last week with trespassing and burglary after she allegedly installed video cameras on the property of her son at Blythedale. Deputy Sheriff Jacob Denum said in a probable cause affidavit that the property owner, Andrew Lane, said he found a game camera mounted in a garage facing the road. He later found a second camera tied to a barn pole. Another search disclosed that a third camera had been attached to a pole across from his residence.

BETHANY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO