Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Creston man arrested on Ringgold County charges
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Union County was arrested Friday night, on charges that include Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment of a Public Official. Authorities say 21-year-old Jaxson Andrew Welcher, of Creston, was arrested at around 8:15-p.m. and booked into the Ringgold County Jail. His bond was set at $300.
kjan.com
Traffic stop by Tabor Police results in arrest on drug charges
(Tabor, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 11:46-p.m. Sunday, in Tabor, resulted in a man being arrested on drug and other charges. Tabor Police Chief Derek Aistrope observed a Ford F150 with 50-year-old Brian Robert Vanderpool, of Tabor, driving. After a check of Vanderpool’s license status, it was determined his was suspended. Vanderpool was pulled over and arrested for Driving While Suspended and transported to the Fremont County Jail.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report for 8/17/22: 4 arrests, 1 accident
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports four arrests and property damage accident. Last Friday, August 12, 2022, Cass County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Wright, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Wright was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
kjan.com
Glenwood Police report, 8/15/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Two arrests took place in Glenwood, Saturday. The Police Department reports 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl, of Glenwood, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th and Public Intoxication. His total bond was set at. $1,300. And, 65-year-old Lloyd Wynn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Violating of a no...
bethanyclipper.com
Woman charged with stalking son
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was charged last week with trespassing and burglary after she allegedly installed video cameras on the property of her son at Blythedale. Deputy Sheriff Jacob Denum said in a probable cause affidavit that the property owner, Andrew Lane, said he found a game camera mounted in a garage facing the road. He later found a second camera tied to a barn pole. Another search disclosed that a third camera had been attached to a pole across from his residence.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tarkio Man Facing More than a Handful of Charges Following Atchison County Arrest
(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
KIMT
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes
LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. 27-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kjan.com
Search warrant executed in Shambaugh results in 2 Felony Drug Arrests
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports two people were arrested on drug charges this (Monday) morning. A little before 6-a.m., Clarinda Police Officers and Page County Sheriff Deputies executed a search warrant at 418 Main Street, in Shambaugh. Brothers says approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
northwestmoinfo.com
Some New School Bus Laws will go into Effect in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.
kjan.com
3 arrested in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report three recent arrests. At around 2:28-a.m., Sunday, Creston Police arrested James Michelson, of Creston, following a traffic stop. Michelson was charged with Driving While Suspended, and he was arrested on an Adair County Warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Michelsen was transported to the Union County Jail where he was being held pending transport to the Adair County Jail.
Comments / 0