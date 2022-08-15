ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNVPR_0hHeD7l200

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed early reports that the fight involved a stabbing, a police spokesperson told the news outlet.

Although the majority of the wounded suffered minor injuries, at least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and likely will undergo surgery, police said. That person also could face charges in connection with the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tourist dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

MILWAUKEE — A Rhode Island man crossing a drawbridge with his wife was killed when the bridge was raised, causing him to fall. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island, The Associated Press reported. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee and walking across...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
Winchester, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Raw oysters from Louisiana linked to 2 deaths in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people have died in Florida and raw oyster consumption has been linked to both of the deaths. The oysters were also found to be from Louisana. According to The Associated Press, a man who recently ate at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has died from a bacterial infection after he ate some raw oysters while a man in Pensacola died the same way in the past month.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wfxt Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Invasive crayfish found in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Researchers have collected invasive crayfish from the pond of an apartment complex in Texas, marking the first time the large crustaceans have been collected in the state and only the second time they’ve been detected in the wild nationwide, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item

ATLANTA — Are you looking to try something new for breakfast?. Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A is testing a new, bite-sized breakfast item in only a few locations, and a Georgia market is one of them. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chick-Fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
176K+
Followers
122K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy