This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
Seasonal sunny stretch, rain this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with comfortable and cool conditions this morning with temperatures in the 60s and dewpoints in the 50s and 60s as well! The rest of this week will feature temperatures in the 80s with lots of sunshine before rain moves in this weekend. Terrific Tuesday,...
WISH-TV
Below normal temperatures this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak low pressure system is tracking through the state and will be exiting to the southeast later on tonight. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hold in place. A few isolated showers early on along with some patchy fog and mist. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Carmel begins roadway construction in Home Place neighborhood
Carmel has several major construction projects around 106th Street and College Avenue in the Home Place neighborhood.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
cbs4indy.com
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. The budget also includes nearly $400 million in capital improvements in 2023. Among those projects is another $25 million to fix broken down neighborhood streets in Indianapolis. Sylvester...
Excessive wear by bus braking leads IndyGo to ‘redo all the same work’
INDIANAPOLIS — After less than three years of wear-and-tear, IndyGo is spending more than $5 million to repair damaged pavement and pay for station improvements along its 12-mile-long Red Line route connecting Broad Ripple with the University of Indianapolis through downtown and Fountain Square. ”It’s very disappointing after all the money and the resources that […]
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – More finishing touches come online in Morgan County this week as two new overpasses open at Teeters Road and Myra Lane. Construction started last year with crews digging out nearly 1 million cubic yards of earth to lower State Road 37 for the future I-69. The excess...
Inside Indiana Business
Rodriguez: New runway can lead to more nonstops
The most ambitious project since the completion of the Midfield Terminal in 2008 – a nearly $200 million rebuild of one of two main runways at Indianapolis International Airport – could mean more nonstops, including a coveted route to Europe, according to airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “Two...
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
insideradio.com
Indy Changes: New Morning Show At ‘Hank FM;’ ‘Hot 96.3’ Now Simulcasting On 100.9.
The winds of change have blown into Indianapolis with a new morning show to debut on “97.1 Hank FM” WLHK and the transition of “Hot 96.3” to 100.9. Radio One is picking up WLHK from Emmis as part of a $25 million deal that also includes news/talk WIBC (93.1), soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and W298BB at 107.5, home of sports “The Fan,” which originates on WIBC-HD2. Also included in the deal is Network Indiana, the statewide news, talk, and sports radio network.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
cbs4indy.com
New runway at Indianapolis International Airport to pave way for flights to Europe?
INDIANAPOLIS — Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick spoke with Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. Watch...
INDOT announces road closure on Indy’s northwest side
On the northwest side of Indianapolis, Georgetown Road will close between West 56th Street and Lafayette Road for I-65 bridge work.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic Wings to the state in a […]
bcdemocrat.com
Water company: Residents may notice discolored water, still safe to drink
Brown County Water customers may see discolored water in their homes for the next few days following an issue at the water treatment plant that has now been corrected. The water utility said that the water is safe for use and consumption. The night of Aug. 14 an alert was sent to customers about the discolored water, which was a result of the plant not capturing all of the iron residual during the treatment process. This caused “higher residuals to be distributed into the distribution system” said Justin Hawley, the general manager of Brown County Water Utility Inc.
Fox 59
How a Belgian tradition sparked an Indy food company
INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Lorch, owner of the Indianapolis-based Walking Waffle Company, said that her company and the food it offers originated in the Belgian city of Liège. On today’s Indy Now segment, Lorch explained that in Liège, people walk around the street eating handheld waffles as if they were cookies. This inspired her to bring this tradition over to the US and Indianapolis in the form of the Walking Waffle Company.
