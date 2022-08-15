Brown County Water customers may see discolored water in their homes for the next few days following an issue at the water treatment plant that has now been corrected. The water utility said that the water is safe for use and consumption. The night of Aug. 14 an alert was sent to customers about the discolored water, which was a result of the plant not capturing all of the iron residual during the treatment process. This caused “higher residuals to be distributed into the distribution system” said Justin Hawley, the general manager of Brown County Water Utility Inc.

