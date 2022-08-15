ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene.

Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off the road and struck a guardrail.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 8

Jeff Devore
2d ago

Prayers for the family and friends of the accident victim, so sorry for your loss. 🙏

