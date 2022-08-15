Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail

An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene.

Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off the road and struck a guardrail.

The crash is under investigation.

