Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Farmers Using More Cover Crops, But More Still Needed
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana reported a record number of cover crops this year to help absorb nutrients and reduce runoff, but scientists and environmental activists say more should be done to help improve water quality locally and regionally. Hoosier farmers planted cover crops and small grains on 1.5 million acres...
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Banks Donates To Northern Indiana Foundation
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has provided Northern Indiana Community Foundation with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
inkfreenews.com
2nd District Caucuses Now Include Ten Candidates
WARSAW – The number of people filing to run for Indiana’s Second District Congressional race doubled on Tuesday, Aug. 16, ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. Ten people are now expected to participate in the Saturday, Aug. 20, dual caucuses in Mishawaka, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division website.
Comments / 0