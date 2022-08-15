ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane center begins tracking a system in the Caribbean

By Richard Tribou, Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

The National Hurricane Center has been jumping around the last few days tracking short-lived systems with the potential to form into a tropical depression or storm. Late Monday, the NHC began looking at the Caribbean Sea.

As of the NHC’s 8 p.m. Tuesday tropical update, a tropical wave located in the central Caribbean is forecast to move across Central America and emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where it could develop into the season’s next named system.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves slowly to the northwest or north-northwest over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend,” said NHC hurricane specialist Philippe Papin.

The NHC gives the system a 20% chance of formation in the next five days.

The Caribbean system follows the NHC keeping track of a broad trough of low pressure in the mid-Atlantic late Sunday, but its chances of formation dropped to 0% by Monday morning. Over the weekend, the NHC tracked a system in the Gulf of Mexico, but it failed to form into more than a spate of showers and thunderstorms that drenched southeastern Texas. Before that, a system off the African coast showed some signs of development before environmental factors snuffed its chances.

Part of the reason for what prevents tropical storm development is the dry conditions in the Atlantic. A large migration of African dust, the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), is the main reason tropical moisture isn’t at the ideal level for development. Large dust plumes are still pushing west of Africa and into the Caribbean, preventing the Atlantic basin from becoming a hurricane nursery, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s SAL forecast shows.

Hurricane season is approaching its peak, which runs from mid-August to mid-October, with Sept. 10 recorded as the statistically most productive day of storms in the tropics.

So far, the 2022 season has seen three named storms: Alex, Bonnie and Colin. Based on historical averages, the fourth named storm of the year typically appears by Aug. 15. If a system were to emerge, it would receive the name Danielle.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reaffirmed its preseason prediction of an above-average hurricane season with a range of 14 to 21 named storms. The NOAA expects most of those storms to emerge at the peak of the season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Heavy Rain#Nhc#African
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy