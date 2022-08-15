ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Earth was hit by another huge asteroid at the same time as the one that wiped out dinosaurs, vast crater suggests

Around the same time the Earth was smashed by the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was hit by another huge and destructive rock, according to a new study.Scientists have found a vast pit just off the coast of Guinea that appears to have been left behind when a meteor smashed into the Earth and left behind an impact creator, according to a new study.It is still not clear how old the crater is, and scientists are yet to definitively confirm what caused it.But it appears to have been formed around 66 million years ago, just before or after...
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
Voice of America

Fires Around Major River Ravage Wetlands, Endanger Human Health in Argentina

ROSARIO, argentina — Grassland fires near a key South American river delta pose grave dangers to nearby wetland ecosystems and human health, according to environmental leaders, just a year after the water level of the once mighty Parana River dropped to its lowest point in decades. The wildfires around...
Voice of America

Scientists: US Climate Law Likely to Reduce Warming

American President Joe Biden has signed into law a major bill on climate change and healthcare. The new law includes $375 billion in spending to help clean energy efforts over the next 10 years. The spending is much smaller than first proposed. But Biden and his Democratic Party lawmakers said...
Voice of America

Kill-on-Sight Campaigns Target Invasive Lanternfly

When Stephen Nixon recently noticed a "beautiful" spotted lanternfly by his bag as he skateboarded in Brooklyn, he heeded the request of city officials. "I don't like killing things. Not many people do. I'll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment," Nixon said. But he said it "seems like something worse" if the insect's population explodes.
Voice of America

Proper Adjectives, Part 1

Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about using proper adjectives to describe someone. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years. Thank you for all of the stories!. I have a...
Voice of America

Robotic Hand Can Be Updated to Meet User’s Needs

A British company has developed a robotic hand that it says can be updated to perform new actions required by the user. The device, also known as a bionic hand, is designed to work like a human hand. It uses electrical signals from muscles in the upper arm to power motors built into the device.
