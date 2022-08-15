Read full article on original website
Earth was hit by another huge asteroid at the same time as the one that wiped out dinosaurs, vast crater suggests
Around the same time the Earth was smashed by the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was hit by another huge and destructive rock, according to a new study.Scientists have found a vast pit just off the coast of Guinea that appears to have been left behind when a meteor smashed into the Earth and left behind an impact creator, according to a new study.It is still not clear how old the crater is, and scientists are yet to definitively confirm what caused it.But it appears to have been formed around 66 million years ago, just before or after...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Hidden hunger stones discovered and they’re engraved with terrifying warning
HUNGER stones with scary warnings engraved on them have been uncovered by European researchers – here's what they mean. As droughts across Europe worsen, shrinking rivers keep revealing 'hunger stones' from centuries ago. What are hunger stones?. A hunger stone is a type of common "hydrological landmark" in Central...
Voice of America
Fires Around Major River Ravage Wetlands, Endanger Human Health in Argentina
ROSARIO, argentina — Grassland fires near a key South American river delta pose grave dangers to nearby wetland ecosystems and human health, according to environmental leaders, just a year after the water level of the once mighty Parana River dropped to its lowest point in decades. The wildfires around...
Voice of America
Scientists: US Climate Law Likely to Reduce Warming
American President Joe Biden has signed into law a major bill on climate change and healthcare. The new law includes $375 billion in spending to help clean energy efforts over the next 10 years. The spending is much smaller than first proposed. But Biden and his Democratic Party lawmakers said...
Take a look at these futuristic floating 'living pods' being built in Panama that cost up to $1.5 million
A company is building floating "living pods" that will be 3 meters above sea level in Linton Bay Marina, Panama.
Voice of America
Kill-on-Sight Campaigns Target Invasive Lanternfly
When Stephen Nixon recently noticed a "beautiful" spotted lanternfly by his bag as he skateboarded in Brooklyn, he heeded the request of city officials. "I don't like killing things. Not many people do. I'll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment," Nixon said. But he said it "seems like something worse" if the insect's population explodes.
Voice of America
Proper Adjectives, Part 1
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about using proper adjectives to describe someone. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years. Thank you for all of the stories!. I have a...
Voice of America
Robotic Hand Can Be Updated to Meet User’s Needs
A British company has developed a robotic hand that it says can be updated to perform new actions required by the user. The device, also known as a bionic hand, is designed to work like a human hand. It uses electrical signals from muscles in the upper arm to power motors built into the device.
National Park reopening, London strikes: 5 things to know this weekend
A national park is reopening after flooding, London workers are going on strike and more news to start your weekend.
