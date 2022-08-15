ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

POZ

Lonely People With HIV Are More Likely to Skip Treatment

People living with HIV who report frequent loneliness are more likely to miss doses of their antiretroviral therapy, thus jeopardizing their health, according to a new study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. The findings underline the importance of social intervention programs to combat isolation...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
CNN

Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
The Independent

Long Covid symptoms experienced by one in eight patients, research suggests

One in eight adults are likely to develop long Covid symptoms after being infected with Covid-19, a new study suggests.New research has compared common symptoms of long Covid, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, in thousands of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Alpha wave with those who hadn’t been infected. Professor Judith Rosmalen from the University of Groningen, lead author of the study, said: “There is urgent need for data informing the scale and scope of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid illness.“However, most previous research into long...
MedicalXpress

Researchers explore non-invasive stimulation of the eye for depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
Voice of America

Century-Old TB Vaccine Boosts Babies' Front-Line Immune Defenses

The widely used tuberculosis vaccine also fends off a slew of unrelated infectious diseases, and its immune boost can protect newborns for more than a year, researchers in Australia have found. The bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis causes front-line immune cells to make long-lasting biological “marks” on their DNA,...
Voice of America

Simple Exercise Can Slow Memory Loss

New research suggests that even a simple exercise program might help older people with light, or mild, memory problems. Doctors have long advised patients to do physical activity to help keep their brains healthy. But the U.S. government-supported research marks the longest study of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to decline.
Voice of America

Chinese Ship Docks in Sri Lanka, Causing Diplomatic Tensions

A Chinese survey ship whose visit to Sri Lanka was delayed following security concerns in India arrived in the island nation on Tuesday after Colombo gave it approval to dock at the southern port of Hambantota. The controversy over the visit underscores the fierce competition between New Delhi and Beijing...
Voice of America

Kenyan Analysts Say Public Starting to Accept More Diverse Leadership

Nairobi — Political analysts in Kenya say the public is beginning to accept more diversified leadership after last week’s election saw a small but record-high number of women winning office. Kenya is a male-dominated society and the overwhelming majority of political offices are still held by men. But...
Voice of America

More Than 150 Children Dead in Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak

A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed at least 157 children, with more than 2,000 infections reported across the country, the government said Tuesday. Cases have been growing rapidly in the southern African nation since authorities said the first infection was logged earlier this month, with reported deaths almost doubling in less than a week.
Voice of America

Nigeria's Inflation Hits 17-Year High as Food Prices Soar

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities say the country's inflation rate jumped to nearly 20% in July, compared to last year, the highest in nearly two decades. Consumers in Africa's biggest economy are struggling to keep up with rising prices for basic foods. Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said...
Voice of America

High Inflation Forces Hard Choices on Argentines

Argentina reported a monthly inflation rate of 7.4 percent in the month of July, the highest number in about 20 years. The country's consumer prices have increased 71 percent over the past year, the national statistics agency, called INDEC, said recently. The latest numbers put Argentina among the countries with...
Voice of America

