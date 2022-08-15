ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

8 best essential oil diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

By Madeleine Spencer
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06223q_0hHeCPHQ00

Whether you take inspiration from Instagram (hello floating shelves laden with plants), or simply like to pay attention to the little details, more of us are upgrading our living environments than ever before.

It’s therefore unsurprising that there’s been an uptick in demand for candles , reed diffusers , and room perfumes. Experts call this focus on scenting the house “scentscaping”, aka zoning areas where scent will direct mood or energy levels. And by far the most popular and efficient way to achieve this, is by using essential oil diffusers.

These primarily fall into two categories. Some require filling with water laced with an essential oil of your choosing, while others rely on various technologies to propel the essential oils into the air.

There are pros and cons to both models. Those you fill with water add mist to the air and can be helpful if you live in a dry environment, or if the atmosphere in your house is dried out by central heating. On the flip side, if you have issues with damp in your house that might not be ideal. Additionally, you will need to empty out the water and gently dry the cylinder inside after use.

The options which don’t use water require less maintenance in that respect, but you need to get into the knack of changing the essential oil scents in some cases, and may have fewer options of which essential oil can be used within.

How we tested

Each diffuser was tested separately from the others, and we looked for ease of use, how aesthetically pleasing they were, ones that didn’t make too much noise while operating, and their ability to diffuse the scent effectively into the room.

Below are eight of the best essential oil diffusers,  and what you need to know about them.

The best essential oil diffusers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser pure essential oil ceramic diffuser: £120, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for an earthy aesthetic – The White Company electronic diffuser: £70, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best for stylish design – Rituals perfume genie 2.0 wireless diffuser: £105.50, Rituals.com
  • Best in smaller spaces – Neom wellbeing pod mini: £50, Neomorganics.com
  • Best for large rooms – Muji large aroma diffuser: £89.95, Muji.eu
  • Best for children’s spaces – Tisserand aroma spa diffuser: £42, Tisserand.com
  • Best for travel – Muji portable aroma diffuser: £41.42 Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for ambient lighting and diffusing in one – Neom wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser: £95, Neomorganics.com

Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser pure essential oil ceramic diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCbEg_0hHeCPHQ00

The White Company electronic diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpMVm_0hHeCPHQ00

Rituals perfume genie 2.0 wireless diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Scava_0hHeCPHQ00

Neom wellbeing pod mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUZUe_0hHeCPHQ00

Muji large aroma diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGwAU_0hHeCPHQ00

Tisserand aroma spa diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4QWg_0hHeCPHQ00

Muji portable aroma diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrBTP_0hHeCPHQ00

Neom wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lB7A_0hHeCPHQ00

The verdict: Essential oil diffusers

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

What Is a Duvet Insert? Tips for Choosing the Best Version for Your Sleep Style

A new duvet cover can completely transform the look of your bedroom, but what goes inside is just as important. A duvet insert is a thick, cushy blanket that sits inside a duvet cover. This functional bedding is vital to providing restful sleep—but with so many options for duvet inserts, it can be challenging to pick one that meets your needs.
HOME & GARDEN
kidsactivitiesblog.com

How to Use Lavender Essential Oil

Looking for how to use lavender essential oils? Lavender essential oil is one of our favorite essential oils because there are so many lavender essential oil benefits and lavender oil uses. What is Lavender Oil Good For?. Lavender essential oil is a natural remedy, considered to be the most versatile...
LIFESTYLE
SELF

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress Review 2022: It’s Eco-Friendly and Comfortable

After spending the majority of my adult life using a hand-me-down mattress that was leftover from a previous tenant, I was finally forced to upgrade my sleeping arrangements by a cross-country move. As someone who suffers from both a substantial amount of impatience and a fair amount of decision paralysis, I immediately opted for one manufacturer’s one-size-fits-all bed-in-a-box option—back then there weren’t many mattress-by-mail options to choose from anyway, and the seemingly more luxurious options at department stores and traditional mattress emporiums were most definitely out of my budget. That affordable mattress came straight to my studio apartment, rolled and stuffed into a box almost as tall as me, where I unfurled it by myself with a little sweat but not too much effort and went on with my life.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Essential Oils#Oil Can#Diffuser
Reader's Digest

When Is the Best Time to Buy Sheets and Towels?

Even if you know how often to wash your sheets and how to wash your towels to keep them clean and fluffy, they will still eventually get old and tattered. It’s a normal part of their life cycle—and a fantastic opportunity for you to find new items, from the best cooling sheets and flannel sheets to the cushiest towels ever. Still, you may not relish the idea of spending a bundle on these household essentials. Well, we have some good news for you: You don’t have to! If you know the best time to buy sheets and towels, you can get the best-quality items at the best possible prices.
RETAIL
The Independent

Bionaire’s air purifier lets you breathe in cleaner air without expensive filter changes

We can all be affected by air quality when we’re outdoors. From traffic smog on busy roads to invisible pollen on a sunny day, a change to the air can cause all sorts of problems from eye and nose irritation to increased asthma and hay fever. The World Health Organization even says that air pollution kills seven million people each year, with one third of deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease due to polluted air.Yet, once we’re inside our own homes, we mistakenly believe we don’t need to think about it, despite one study finding that indoor air...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Elle

Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.

To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
SKIN CARE
CBS News

The best mattress and bedding upgrades for back to school

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A good night's sleep can be key to success in school. But college apartment and dorm beds often fall short...
HOME & GARDEN
Gin Lee

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter

Tips to lower heat and energy costs this winter/kerttu / Gin Lee 2022. Although we are only heading into fall, this is the perfect time of the year to get your home prepared for the colder weather. Today, I will go over a few tips that I always do every fall to help ensure that my home is ready for winter's blast of cold air.
The Independent

10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style

Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
HOME & GARDEN
CNN

The best cotton sheets in 2022

To find the best cotton sheet sets, we tested 10 options, evaluating them for quality, fit on the bed, and variety of size and color options. After extensive testing, we found five sets that are well-made, and gave us excellent rest.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Last Call: Hailey Bieber’s Fave Vitamin C Is On Secret Sale—But Not For Much Longer

It’s no secret Hailey Bieber is a big fan of the skincare brand BeautyStat. She even enlisted founder and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson to help with her own brand, Rhode. We’re big fans too, which is why we have to tell you when there’s a secret BeautyStat sale at Dermstore. Bieber’s fave vitamin C serum isn’t the only thing on sale. She and Hyram both love the brand’s eye cream, too. “I want to get into this BeautyStat Vitamin C Universal C Skin Refiner,” Bieber said in a recent video with Hyram. “It’s 20 percent vitamin C. This was done and made...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy