8 best essential oil diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Whether you take inspiration from Instagram (hello floating shelves laden with plants), or simply like to pay attention to the little details, more of us are upgrading our living environments than ever before.

It’s therefore unsurprising that there’s been an uptick in demand for candles , reed diffusers , and room perfumes. Experts call this focus on scenting the house “scentscaping”, aka zoning areas where scent will direct mood or energy levels. And by far the most popular and efficient way to achieve this, is by using essential oil diffusers.

These primarily fall into two categories. Some require filling with water laced with an essential oil of your choosing, while others rely on various technologies to propel the essential oils into the air.

There are pros and cons to both models. Those you fill with water add mist to the air and can be helpful if you live in a dry environment, or if the atmosphere in your house is dried out by central heating. On the flip side, if you have issues with damp in your house that might not be ideal. Additionally, you will need to empty out the water and gently dry the cylinder inside after use.

The options which don’t use water require less maintenance in that respect, but you need to get into the knack of changing the essential oil scents in some cases, and may have fewer options of which essential oil can be used within.

How we tested

Each diffuser was tested separately from the others, and we looked for ease of use, how aesthetically pleasing they were, ones that didn’t make too much noise while operating, and their ability to diffuse the scent effectively into the room.

Below are eight of the best essential oil diffusers, and what you need to know about them.

The best essential oil diffusers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser pure essential oil ceramic diffuser: £120, Johnlewis.com

– Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser pure essential oil ceramic diffuser: £120, Johnlewis.com Best for an earthy aesthetic – The White Company electronic diffuser: £70, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company electronic diffuser: £70, Thewhitecompany.com Best for stylish design – Rituals perfume genie 2.0 wireless diffuser: £105.50, Rituals.com

– Rituals perfume genie 2.0 wireless diffuser: £105.50, Rituals.com Best in smaller spaces – Neom wellbeing pod mini: £50, Neomorganics.com

– Neom wellbeing pod mini: £50, Neomorganics.com Best for large rooms – Muji large aroma diffuser: £89.95, Muji.eu

– Muji large aroma diffuser: £89.95, Muji.eu Best for children’s spaces – Tisserand aroma spa diffuser: £42, Tisserand.com

– Tisserand aroma spa diffuser: £42, Tisserand.com Best for travel – Muji portable aroma diffuser: £41.42 Amazon.co.uk

– Muji portable aroma diffuser: £41.42 Amazon.co.uk Best for ambient lighting and diffusing in one – Neom wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser: £95, Neomorganics.com

