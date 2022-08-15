Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm split from husband in cryptic TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski appears to have stoked rumours she is divorcing her husband , Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims he cheated on her.

Although the supermodel, 31, is yet to publicly comment on the rumoured split from the film producer, 34, she has dropped a number of hints of late which seemingly confirm the alleged end to their marriage.

Posting on TikTok on Saturday, Ratajkowski shared a montage of heatwarming videos and photos of her husky-German Shepherd, Colombo, capitioned: “The only man I want in my bed this [sic] 90lb boy.”

Underneath the TikTok, which begins with a video of the pair cuddled up in bed, she wrote: “My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man.”

And her fans were quick to offer their analyses of the cryptic video, with one user commenting: “Official soft launch of her divorce.”

Another added: “Queenn [sic] he is 100x cuter than seb anyway.”

“Our furry friends be so unproblematic! Dog husbands for life,” a third person wrote.

At the end of last month (29 July), the My Body author liked a number of tweets which appeared to confirm the rumours of Bear-McClard’s alleged infidelity .

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read one tweet that was liked by Ratajkowski, while another read: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce.”

Page Six reported on 15 June she was planning to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her.

The model was later spotted without her wedding ring as she walked Colombo in New York City and again while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Ratajkowski also appeared at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week without her husband and attended the May 2022 Met Gala solo.