ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm split from husband in cryptic TikTok

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMnIS_0hHeCMsT00

Emily Ratajkowski appears to have stoked rumours she is divorcing her husband , Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims he cheated on her.

Although the supermodel, 31, is yet to publicly comment on the rumoured split from the film producer, 34, she has dropped a number of hints of late which seemingly confirm the alleged end to their marriage.

Posting on TikTok on Saturday, Ratajkowski shared a montage of heatwarming videos and photos of her husky-German Shepherd, Colombo, capitioned: “The only man I want in my bed this [sic] 90lb boy.”

Underneath the TikTok, which begins with a video of the pair cuddled up in bed, she wrote: “My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man.”

And her fans were quick to offer their analyses of the cryptic video, with one user commenting: “Official soft launch of her divorce.”

@emrata

My son, my boyfriend, my Bobo man.🫶

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

Another added: “Queenn [sic] he is 100x cuter than seb anyway.”

“Our furry friends be so unproblematic! Dog husbands for life,” a third person wrote.

At the end of last month (29 July), the My Body author liked a number of tweets which appeared to confirm the rumours of Bear-McClard’s alleged infidelity .

“Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read one tweet that was liked by Ratajkowski, while another read: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce.”

Page Six reported on 15 June she was planning to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her.

The model was later spotted without her wedding ring as she walked Colombo in New York City and again while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Ratajkowski also appeared at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week without her husband and attended the May 2022 Met Gala solo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florence Pugh confirms she and Zach Braff have split after three years of dating

Florenze Pugh and Zach Braff have split up after almost three years.The former couple, who began dating in 2019, broke up earlier this year, the Don’t Worry Darling actor has revealed in a new interview.“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar.Pugh and Braff’s romance made headlines in 2019 due to the couple’s 21-year age gap.“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sebastian Bear Mcclard
ABC News

Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Enjoys Sweet Kiss From A$AP Rocky On 4AM Stroll In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, are adjusting to a new life as parents, and the late nights that come along with it! The famous duo stepped out at 4:00 AM in New York City on August 3, strolling the quiet streets, enjoying some well-earned alone time. The moment turned romantic as Rocky leaned in to kiss the mother of his new little one and judging from the blissful look on her face, RiRi was happy to receive his love!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Fashion Week#Paris#Third Person#Husky German#Queenn
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Andrew Tate claims he is a trillionaire and richer than Kylie Jenner

YouTuber Andrew Tate is pretty much dominating social media, having become hugely popular in recent months. He claimed he is a trillionaire while not knowing what 2019’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner, looks like. The Kardashian sister was estimated by Forbes as worth a whopping $1 billion in 2019...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Amy Schumer Clarifies She Wasn’t ‘Shading’ Tom Holland’s Social Media Break: ‘Making Fun of Myself’

Setting the record straight. Amy Schumer addressed a video she made after her followers assumed she was mocking Tom Holland's views on social media breaks. "Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!" the comedian, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 16, alongside a spider emoji. The Life […]
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Madonna Shares Family Vacation Photos From Son's Birthday in Italy

To celebrate her and her son's birthdays, Madonna has treated the whole family to an Italian vacation, and the "Material Girl" is letting fans in on the big celebration. The singer's son, Rocco Ritchie, turned 22 years old on August 11, while August 16 marked her 64th birthday, and the legend took to Instagram to show off a few glimpses into the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk sparks debate about parenting after he tweets that ‘being a mom is just as important as any career’

Elon Musk has sparked a debate about maintaining a career as a parent, after tweeting about the importance of being a mother. On Twitter on Tuesday, the 51-year-old business magnate briefly shared his thoughts on parenting and wrote: “Being a Mom is just as important as any career.”His tweet, which has over 431,600 likes, has prompted a wide range of responses, with Twitter users questioning why he didn’t opt to compare fatherhood with work, as he is a parent himself with a demanding and prominent career.“Sorry Elon but should be…’Being a Mom and DAD is just as important as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

795K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy