Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps

LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft. Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Kenny Pickett Reportedly Takes Big Step In Steelers Practice

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shined in his preseason debut last Saturday night, completing 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Mike Tomlin is rewarding him for his performance. Pickett was promoted to the Steelers' second-team offense this Monday morning, surpassing previous backup...
PITTSBURGH, PA

