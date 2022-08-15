Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
spacecityweather.com
Dare we say it? The second half of August in Houston should be reasonably nice
Good morning. Houston faces two more hot days before a weak front arrives to provide some relief, mostly in the form of cloudier skies, which will bring down temperatures, as well as producing scattered to widespread showers. After Thursday we should be done with high temperatures in the triple digits for awhile, which sounds great to me.
fox26houston.com
RAIN RELIEF: Strong, severe thunderstorms possible Thursday in Houston area
HOUSTON - The hot and dry August like pattern is changing for Houston as we move into the end of the workweek. Thursday will still be warm, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Southeast Texas during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will crawl into the...
cw39.com
Houston weather: severe storms, heavy rain possible Thursday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cold front will deliver numerous thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through early evening. A few short-lived severe storms are possible, with strong winds being the primary threat, in addition to heavy downpours and lightning. NOAA has Southeast Texas in a level 1 out of 5 risk for...
cw39.com
Houston weather: strong storms possible with a front on Thursday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next significant round of rain is just a few days away as widespread storms appear likely with the arrival of a cold front. The timing may vary between now and then, for now I’m expecting storms to begin Thursday afternoon. Rain likely continues...
fox26houston.com
Hot, humid weather thru Wednesday
Houston just missed getting a soaking from a tropical low that moved inland near Corpus Christi on Sunday. That low, which has a vigorous circulation despite not becoming a depression or storm, has brought up to 10" of rain to South Texas with more on the way today. Its impact on our area will be minimal. Look for hot, humid weather today through Wednesday with only isolated rain. A front is expected to stall over the Houston area late this week bringing showers and storms.
cw39.com
Tropics: watching the Gulf for possible development this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Hurricane Center has marked an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea as something to watch for potential development. As of Tuesday morning, the odds of organization are low, just a 20% chance over the next five days. Of course, as this system...
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KHOU
15 things to do before a power outage
HOUSTON — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home. However, there are things you can do now to prepare and keep your family safe during a power outage. Here's a list of 15 things...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Burn Ban Remains In Effect
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- A tropical wave brought much needed rain for our fellow Texans in the Rio Grande Valley this week, but the rest of the state is still in the grips of an extended drought. Here in Montgomery County, our drought index is moving in the wrong direction...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Flood control goes green: How Houston is using nature to combat flooding
From floating wetlands to an abandoned golf course-turned-nature preserve, innovative green solutions to reduce flooding are being tested in Houston. On a muggy Monday morning at Exploration Green in Clear Lake, walkers are on trails that meander along natural-looking ponds. Red-winged Blackbirds chirp in the distance and rabbits hide in the tall grasses and reeds.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
How to watch Pearland Little League in the World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place to catch Pearland Little League in the World Series, we've got you covered!. While the games begin on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa., the hometown squad takes the field Thursday at 6 p.m. Houston time. Pearland represents the United States Southwest...
KSAT 12
Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston
HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
CBS Austin
Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend
The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
Yelp says this restaurant is the friendliest for families in Texas
Finding the best spot to take the family to grab a bite to eat can sometimes be a pain; whether it's your budget, the crowd, the food or whatever factor comes up to keep you cooking in and not enjoying eating out.
