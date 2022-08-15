Houston just missed getting a soaking from a tropical low that moved inland near Corpus Christi on Sunday. That low, which has a vigorous circulation despite not becoming a depression or storm, has brought up to 10" of rain to South Texas with more on the way today. Its impact on our area will be minimal. Look for hot, humid weather today through Wednesday with only isolated rain. A front is expected to stall over the Houston area late this week bringing showers and storms.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO