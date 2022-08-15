Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Monoquet, she was the daughter of Eldon and Thelma Sumpter. Pattie was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School. After high school, she married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958, and they spent more than 52 years together before his passing in April 2011. Pattie spent her life raising her two daughters, Beth and Kellie.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO