inkfreenews.com
Ted Easterday
Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
inkfreenews.com
Troy Carpenter — UPDATED
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Troy was born March 20, 1987, in Hammond, the son of (the late) Danny Carpenter and Tammy (Ott) Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family and friends; he especially...
inkfreenews.com
Harlan Slabaugh
Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
inkfreenews.com
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King
Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
inkfreenews.com
Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED
Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
inkfreenews.com
James Ballinger — UPDATED
James Thurman Ballinger, 59 Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. He was born July 20, 1963. Jim is survived by his children, Jessica (Steven) Jordan, LaPorte, Amanda Ballinger, New Jersey, Nicole Ballinger, LaPorte, Sandra Ballinger, Elkhart and James Ballinger II, Elkhart, Indiana; one grandchild; brothers, William Ballinger, Donald Ballinger and Alden Ballinger; and sisters, Regina Fogelsanger, Patches Conley, Trina Ballinger, Linda Morneau, Laurie Yeserski, Priscilla Williams and Wendy Ballinger.
inkfreenews.com
James Rowland
James Lee Rowland, 61, North Manchester, died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born June 30, 1961. On April 22, 1983, he married Kathleen Sue Bradley; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Ashley L. Slone, Goshen, Chelsey K....
inkfreenews.com
Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin
Jonathan “Craig” Fannin, 48, Osceola, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. Born May 9, 1974, Jonathan was the son of Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. (Carnes) Tapley. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Lakeland High School, Lagrange. He spent much of his career in wastewater utilities, most recently as a facilities manager for Utility Services.
inkfreenews.com
Iris Middaugh
Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
inkfreenews.com
Cathryn Beiswanger
Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
inkfreenews.com
David Kotterman — UPDATED
David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth White — PENDING
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Pattie Younce — UPDATED
Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Monoquet, she was the daughter of Eldon and Thelma Sumpter. Pattie was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School. After high school, she married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958, and they spent more than 52 years together before his passing in April 2011. Pattie spent her life raising her two daughters, Beth and Kellie.
inkfreenews.com
Speakers At Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival Announced
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival recently announced Brad Clayton and Jim Wyant as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot, Pierceton.
inkfreenews.com
Jan Zimpelman
Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 16, 1955. He is survived by his sister, June (Joseph) Towne, Bellevue, Neb. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Vickie Collins
Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
inkfreenews.com
Terry Troutman
Terry B. Troutman, 79, Kewanna died Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born June 23, 1943. Rans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Robert Priest
Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
inkfreenews.com
Joan Ritter
Joan Ritter, 95, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. She was born July 19, 1927. She married Keith Edward Ritter on Oct. 18, 1947; he preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Spuhler, Hudson, Wis.; son,...
inkfreenews.com
Wilmer Loher
Wilmer Eugene Loher, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Castle Rock Assisted Living, Castle Rock, Colo. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Burket. At the age of 3, he moved to the family farm near Leesburg. He attended school there and was a great basketball player. On...
