ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Ted Easterday

Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Troy Carpenter — UPDATED

Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Troy was born March 20, 1987, in Hammond, the son of (the late) Danny Carpenter and Tammy (Ott) Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family and friends; he especially...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harlan Slabaugh

Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Buthean ‘Queenie’ King

Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
PIERCETON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Leesburg, IN
City
Yoder, IN
City
North Webster, IN
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
City
North Manchester, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Nappanee, IN
City
Syracuse, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED

Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Ballinger — UPDATED

James Thurman Ballinger, 59 Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. He was born July 20, 1963. Jim is survived by his children, Jessica (Steven) Jordan, LaPorte, Amanda Ballinger, New Jersey, Nicole Ballinger, LaPorte, Sandra Ballinger, Elkhart and James Ballinger II, Elkhart, Indiana; one grandchild; brothers, William Ballinger, Donald Ballinger and Alden Ballinger; and sisters, Regina Fogelsanger, Patches Conley, Trina Ballinger, Linda Morneau, Laurie Yeserski, Priscilla Williams and Wendy Ballinger.
LAKEVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Rowland

James Lee Rowland, 61, North Manchester, died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born June 30, 1961. On April 22, 1983, he married Kathleen Sue Bradley; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Ashley L. Slone, Goshen, Chelsey K....
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin

Jonathan “Craig” Fannin, 48, Osceola, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. Born May 9, 1974, Jonathan was the son of Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. (Carnes) Tapley. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Lakeland High School, Lagrange. He spent much of his career in wastewater utilities, most recently as a facilities manager for Utility Services.
OSCEOLA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Thompson
inkfreenews.com

Iris Middaugh

Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cathryn Beiswanger

Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Kotterman — UPDATED

David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth White — PENDING

Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Marines Corp#Nappanee High School#Snyder S Market#Bales Butcher Shop
inkfreenews.com

Pattie Younce — UPDATED

Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Monoquet, she was the daughter of Eldon and Thelma Sumpter. Pattie was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School. After high school, she married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958, and they spent more than 52 years together before his passing in April 2011. Pattie spent her life raising her two daughters, Beth and Kellie.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Speakers At Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival Announced

PIERCETON — The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival recently announced Brad Clayton and Jim Wyant as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot, Pierceton.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jan Zimpelman

Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 16, 1955. He is survived by his sister, June (Joseph) Towne, Bellevue, Neb. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Vickie Collins

Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Japan
inkfreenews.com

Terry Troutman

Terry B. Troutman, 79, Kewanna died Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born June 23, 1943. Rans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KEWANNA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dr. Robert Priest

Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joan Ritter

Joan Ritter, 95, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. She was born July 19, 1927. She married Keith Edward Ritter on Oct. 18, 1947; he preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Spuhler, Hudson, Wis.; son,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wilmer Loher

Wilmer Eugene Loher, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Castle Rock Assisted Living, Castle Rock, Colo. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Burket. At the age of 3, he moved to the family farm near Leesburg. He attended school there and was a great basketball player. On...
BURKET, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy