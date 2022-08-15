ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver, Aurora police forces down 7% since 2020

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0vJY_0hHe9ggr00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver metro’s two largest metro locations for violent crime are still suffering police shortages.

Denver-area police have continued facing shortages in 2022 after recruitment and retention problems deepened after 2020. Force strength is down overall and quit rates are high.

Greeley, Pueblo had some of nation’s highest violent crime increases this year

Police departments across the state are trying new recruitment tactics, raising pay scales and offering bonuses to coax more cadets into city academies. The City of Aurora approved a $10,000 retention bonus at the end of 2021, along with a $6,000 hiring bonus and relocation packages for new recruits.

Forces are short in four of the state’s largest departments. Denver and Aurora, which together accounted for more than half the violent crime among Colorado’s cities in the first quarter of this year, are down equivalent amounts of officers.

By far the largest shortage is the Denver Sheriff Department, which operates the jail in Colorado’s largest and highest-crime city. The department provided figures in June — they were 281 deputies short of their fully authorized strength.

The Denver Police Department has the next-highest shortage. As of August, the department is 168 officers short of its authorized strength, including 64 cadets who are not taking service calls.

The Aurora Police Department is short 40 officers, while the Colorado Springs Police Department was short 20 as of figures provided this spring.

Some of these departments have fewer officers now than even several years before the pandemic.

The actual size of both Denver’s and Aurora’s police departments peaked in 2020 and are currently below their size from 2018.

Denver’s police strength is currently 1,492, down from 1,606 in 2020 — a 7% drop. Aurora’s declined by 7% as well over the same period, dropping from 759 to 704.

The opposite happened in Colorado Springs’ department. Police numbers have risen 9% from 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 7

Sarah Kornrumpf
2d ago

consequences of defund the police and people griping police don't get there in time. what did they honestly think was going to happen?

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Aurora, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Police Forces#The Denver Metro
99.9 The Point

RV Crashes Into Denver Donut Shop on Colfax, 4 Injured

It had to be a scary situation, when suddenly an RV came barreling into this donut shop where a customer was thrown across the room. If you've ever had a bad Monday, imagine how these folks were feeling on Monday, August 15, 2022 at a Winchell's in Lakewood, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. At the corner of Pierce and Colfax, a simple stop for a quick snack for one man turned into chaos. The driver of the RV must feel horrible.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vigil held in memory of Denver woman killed in crash

A vigil held on Tuesday celebrated the life of Geri Reyna, who was killed in a car crash in Denver. Vigil held in memory of Denver woman killed in crash. Colorado police seize record-shattering amount of …. Statewide assessments shows impact COVID had on students. Honoring King Soopers victims. King...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: The troubling state of Colorado’s streets

Consider this observation by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about Colorado’s dubious distinction as the No. 1 state for auto theft:. “When I speak to community groups and I ask if they’ve had their car stolen, (or) if they know somebody who's had their car stolen, you just see arms going up… (and people) saying, ‘Well, I’ve had my car stolen twice.’ This is not OK.”
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver suburbs lose police chiefs

Nine police chiefs in departments surrounding Denver have left their posts this past year through retirements, reassignments or firings. Why it matters: Police chiefs implement and oversee policies and rules for rank-and-file officers, and each one is often the face of their agency. Departments across the country are struggling with staffing shortages, while crime across the country rises to historic levels. Driving the news: Nine local chiefs have left their jobs since August 2021, the Denver Post reported. They include chiefs in municipalities as large as Aurora, home to nearly 390,000 residents, and as small as Morrison, which...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy