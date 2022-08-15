Read full article on original website
Lito Philippe Sanchez
2d ago
People just need to find a spot to step away from the crowd and people crying about having to breifly walk passed someone smoking need to stop crying. At the end of the day this is pretty unconstitutional really
4
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing
It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.
Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify
A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them.
Miami New Times
Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building
Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...
NBC Miami
Controversial Bridge Between Hialeah, Miami Lakes Officially Opens
The long awaited Northwest 170th Street bridge is officially open. There had been much debate over the bridge, which crosses Interstate 75 and connects Hialeah and Miami Lakes, but after much deliberation Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, the council for the City of Hialeah and representatives from Miami-Dade County, it opened.
Deerfield News
Deerfield Beach Has More Coyote Sightings – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the sight of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent sightings...
State Rep. Skidmore faces political newcomer in new district representing south PBC
A political newcomer is challenging a Democratic state representative in a newly redrawn district covering southwestern Palm Beach County communities. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton is seeking to continue her tenure in the Florida Legislature by representing District 92, which covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds. Her previous district, shaken up through redistricting which is triggered by the 2020 U.S. census, had reached to the county’s western border in the Glades.
WSVN-TV
They’ve got mail: broken mailbox mess sorted for residents of Coral Springs apartment complex
The mail is flowing again for hundreds of a residents at a South Florida apartment complex. Sorting out the mailbox mess was fast tracked after 7’s Karen Hensel started investigating. The fix is in at an apartment complex in Coral Springs, and in this case, that’s a good thing....
After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards
The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations
Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location
The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Who is the big money New York financial firm yearning for some West Palm Beach sunshine?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Realtors are taking a breath this summer after two years of housing ballyhoo but developers are still silly drunk on the prospects for downtown West Palm Beach. ...
Here's a guide to the Democratic candidates running for late Alcee Hastings seat
The fight for the 20th congressional district primary Aug. 23 includes three Democrats with vast political records and an unopposed Republican candidate, and all of them are targeting a famously blue seat once held by a longtime congressman of three decades. The 20th congressional district is made up of western portions of Palm Beach County and Broward...
sflcn.com
Broward County Democratic Voter’s Guide – 2022 Primary Election
BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the August 23rd Primary Election is well underway in Broward County. Here are your suggested Democratic choices for your primary ballot. Where multiple are listed, they are listed in alphabetical order and all are good options. US Senator Val Demings. US House Sheila...
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant
BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
tamaractalk.com
Judge Backs Broward County School Board’s Firing of Teacher in Mask Dispute
An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John...
Comments / 8