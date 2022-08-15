Read full article on original website
A COVID-vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.
Novavax slashed its revenue forecast in half owing to sluggish demand for its new COVID shot. After so much hype, it turns out vaccine manufacturer Novavax’s long-awaited COVID jab hit the market far too late. In its second-quarter earnings on Monday, Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for...
bloomberglaw.com
Monkeypox Shot Contract With Jynneos Maker Grows by $1 Billion (1)
An extra $1 billion worth of monkeypox vaccines could make its way to US shores under an increase to the federal contract with Jynneos maker. The Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Aug. 12 raised the contract ceiling “for the additional procurement of the Smallpox/Monkeypox vaccine JYNNEOS© in the amount of one billion dollars.” The previous cap was $871 million.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch. But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said. Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and...
Cannabis Week: Michigan Sales Record; CEO Pay Surges; Musk Weighs in
The cannabis industry continues to see a lot of volatility, but that doesn't mean executives aren't doing well. In fact, it's been a very good year for some of the top cannabis industry executives. While the industry is in the midst of some growing pains that have seen some of...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90
Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
China to lift Aug fuel exports but 2022 shipments to drop to 7-year lows
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's fuel product exports will rebound in August to near the highest for the year so far after Beijing issued more quotas in June and July, although broader curbs are set to cap shipments at seven-year lows for 2022, analysts and traders said.
Pandora shares fall on disappointing U.S. sales
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) on Tuesday reported disappointing second-quarter sales in the U.S. market, prompting its shares to fall, but reaffirmed its annual forecast, saying higher costs of living had not impacted jewellery buying.
Moderna names former PerkinElmer exec as new CFO
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Wednesday named former PerkinElmer (PKI.N) executive James Mock as its new finance chief, months after the abrupt exit of former CFO Jorge Gomez.
US News and World Report
Swiss Expect 5 Billion Franc Budget Deficit Due to Pandemic, Ukrainian Help
ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government is expected to run a budget deficit of 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.25 billion) for 2022, it said on Wednesday, citing extraordinary costs from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting new arrivals from Ukraine. Expenditures to tackle the economic effect of the pandemic, such...
More Japanese firms are raising wages to combat labour shortage - Reuters poll
TOKYO (Reuters) - More large Japanese companies are now raising wages to attract workers and cope with chronic staff shortages, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday, a tentative sign Japan Inc may be slowly addressing pay that has been flat for decades.
Benzinga Before The Bell: More Amazon Workers Join Union Over Pay and Work Conditions, UK Inflation Highest In 40 Years, Sole Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Finds It Difficult To Meet Accelerating Demand And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 17
A BlackRock, Inc BLK Real Assets fund looks to acquire Akaysha Energy, an Australian firm that develops battery storage and renewable energy projects. BlackRock aims to commit over A$1 billion (around $700 million) of capital “to support the build-out” of more than 1-gigawatt battery storage assets. BlackRock shared...
Investopedia
Walmart Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $1.64 vs. $1.78 in Q1 FY 2022. U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise YOY. Revenue is expected to increase by the widest margin in a year and a half. Earnings and revenue at Walmart Inc. (WMT) grew at a strong pace...
US News and World Report
Cargill Fiscal 2022 Revenue Jumps 23% to Record $165 Billion
(Reuters) -Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Tuesday reported that its fiscal year 2022 revenue jumped 23% from a year earlier to a record $165 billion. The strong result was the latest for a global agricultural commodities trader after rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Bunge Ltd reported solid earnings last month amid high farm products prices and robust global demand. Both rival companies also projected strong earnings through the remainder of 2022.
Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month.
Cisco expects revenue growth as supply chain pressures ease
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) gave a positive forecast for first-quarter sales as a COVID-19 recovery in China eases supply chain shortages and helps it meet demand for networking hardware, sending the company's shares 5% higher in extended trading.
