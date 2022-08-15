ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Bison-tennial Legacy Bison on display at German American Boulevard

About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Sisters of St. Benedict to host season of creation events

In celebration of this Season of Creation, the Sisters of St. Benedict are hosting a Prayer, Walk, and Petition event at the Old Town Lake in Ferdinand on Saturday, September 3 at 10 a.m. EST. The event will be an opportunity to pray together, walk together, and sign a petition....
FERDINAND, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Lt. Col. Earl “Skip” Kruger, 81, Huntingburg

On August 1, 2022, Lt. Col. Earl “Skip” Kruger died at Cypress Grove, a VA facility in Newburgh, Indiana, with his wife Susan and four daughters (Kristie, Kasy, Kobie and Annie) at his side. Lt. Col. Kruger battled Alzheimer’s for many years, remaining “on his feet” until this...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
witzamfm.com

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Names Next GARDENER Award Winner

Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Katie Bower in Radiology Services. Bower is described as someone who consistently demonstrates empathy and compassion with each patient she serves, and is patient and kind and strives to provide the best care possible each and every time. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Bower as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.
JASPER, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 16, 2022

Speeding: Lucas J. Nance; Keegan J. Thomas; Mary B. Granados, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Nathan R. Miller; Tracy L. Gribben; Jennifer R. Cox; Michelle A. Leighninger; Derek K. Hedinger; Trevor O. Traylor, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Nicholas M. Gagnon, dismissed; Dakota J. Brinksneader; Sabrina L. Bachman, $141. Driving While Suspended:...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
KENTUCKY STATE
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday

There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Clifford L. Mauder, 76, Haysville

Clifford L. Mauder, 76, of Haysville, passed away at 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana. Clifford was born in Alfordsville, Indiana, on June 9, 1946, to Vernon and Vernelda (Weisheit) Mauder. He married Wilma Jean Duncan on June 14, 1964, in...
JASPER, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
INDIANA STATE
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 16, 2022

Anna Marie Hirsch to Samuel Hilary Borden, both of Huntingburg. Thomas James Louviere of Jasper to Christina Leigh Langston of Sullivan. Madison Taylor Thompson of Jasper to Dillon Scott Coleman of Dale. Connie M. Brock to Kermit E. Harlen, both of Ferdinand. Andy Ray Sanders to Tara Lyn Claise, both...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

