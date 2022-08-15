Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Katie Bower in Radiology Services. Bower is described as someone who consistently demonstrates empathy and compassion with each patient she serves, and is patient and kind and strives to provide the best care possible each and every time. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Bower as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.

