duboiscountyfreepress.com
Bison-tennial Legacy Bison on display at German American Boulevard
About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Sisters of St. Benedict to host season of creation events
In celebration of this Season of Creation, the Sisters of St. Benedict are hosting a Prayer, Walk, and Petition event at the Old Town Lake in Ferdinand on Saturday, September 3 at 10 a.m. EST. The event will be an opportunity to pray together, walk together, and sign a petition....
visitduboiscounty.com
Top 10 Things to do in Dubois County Over Labor Day Weekend
Soak up the sun and enjoy the final days of summer with our list of things to do in Dubois County over Labor Day Weekend. Here are the the Top 10 things to do in Dubois County over your Labor Day Weekend. 1. Spend Saturday morning checking out our local...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Lt. Col. Earl “Skip” Kruger, 81, Huntingburg
On August 1, 2022, Lt. Col. Earl “Skip” Kruger died at Cypress Grove, a VA facility in Newburgh, Indiana, with his wife Susan and four daughters (Kristie, Kasy, Kobie and Annie) at his side. Lt. Col. Kruger battled Alzheimer’s for many years, remaining “on his feet” until this...
witzamfm.com
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Names Next GARDENER Award Winner
Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Katie Bower in Radiology Services. Bower is described as someone who consistently demonstrates empathy and compassion with each patient she serves, and is patient and kind and strives to provide the best care possible each and every time. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Bower as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 16, 2022
Speeding: Lucas J. Nance; Keegan J. Thomas; Mary B. Granados, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Nathan R. Miller; Tracy L. Gribben; Jennifer R. Cox; Michelle A. Leighninger; Derek K. Hedinger; Trevor O. Traylor, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Nicholas M. Gagnon, dismissed; Dakota J. Brinksneader; Sabrina L. Bachman, $141. Driving While Suspended:...
wevv.com
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
14news.com
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
New Indiana law creates doula advisory board
Indiana's new doula advisory board will consist of doulas, other birthing professionals and lawmakers.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Clifford L. Mauder, 76, Haysville
Clifford L. Mauder, 76, of Haysville, passed away at 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana. Clifford was born in Alfordsville, Indiana, on June 9, 1946, to Vernon and Vernelda (Weisheit) Mauder. He married Wilma Jean Duncan on June 14, 1964, in...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Department of Natural Resources in need of workers
With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is in need of workers to maintain Indiana’s several state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio that they are short staffed just like every...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 16, 2022
Anna Marie Hirsch to Samuel Hilary Borden, both of Huntingburg. Thomas James Louviere of Jasper to Christina Leigh Langston of Sullivan. Madison Taylor Thompson of Jasper to Dillon Scott Coleman of Dale. Connie M. Brock to Kermit E. Harlen, both of Ferdinand. Andy Ray Sanders to Tara Lyn Claise, both...
