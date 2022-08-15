School bus with over 30 students on-board crashes into College Corner home; Driver injured

School Bus Crashes Into House

COLLEGE CORNER — UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

The driver of a school bus was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house in College Corner Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the 200 block of Ramsey Street near the Ohio-Indiana line just after 7:45 a.m., according to initial reports.

The initial call came in reporting that a school bus with 32 children onboard crashed into a building and were possibly trapped, according to West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson.

It was later determined that a bus had crashed into a house on the backside of the College Corner Union Schoolhouse, Jackson said. Knowing there were children on the bus, mutual aid from other area fire departments was requested.

The students were removed from the bus and taken across the street to a church to be evaluated, Jackson said. No students were injured.

Jackson said the bus driver was still trapped on the bus after the crash. When the driver was removed from the bus, he was unresponsive and taken to Reed Hospital in Richmond where he was reported to have been breathing on his own. Additional details on his current condition were not immediately available.

The occupant of the house was in his backyard when he heard the crash and was not injured, Jackson said.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation at this time.

INITITAL REPORT:

Crews were called to respond after a school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning.

Preble County Dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of the accident in the 200 block of Ramsey Street near the Ohio-Indiana line.

The bus did have students onboard at the time of the crash, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable to confirm if any injuries have been reported at this time.

A secretary with the Union County College Corner School District’s central office confirmed with News Center 7 that no students were injured. Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene. We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group