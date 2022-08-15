ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dequincy, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Crowley woman killed, two others injured in Acadia Parish head-on crash

A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
CROWLEY, LA
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen in Jasper County.
Dry Creek Crash Takes Life of Passenger

On Friday, August 12, 2022, about 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of the passenger, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The preliminary...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
TxDOT: I-10 down to 1 lane in Orange County

Interstate-10 eastbound at FM3247 (MLK) is currently down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A vehicle crash has caused the limitation, authorities said. Motorists should expect delays.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
SULPHUR, LA
Traffic Tied Up On I10 EB

– As of 5:40 PM traffic was still being routed off of i10 and then back on after accident scene. – — 2pm – Traffic is backed up on I-10 eastbound at the MLK overpass after two 18 wheelers collided and Orange Police say it could be for a while.
ORANGE, TX
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

