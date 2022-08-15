Read full article on original website
Crowley woman killed, two others injured in Acadia Parish head-on crash
A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
19-year-old Louisiana man dies after truck overturns early Sunday morning
DEQUINCY, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Louisiana State Police were called to a deadly crash around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. The deadly crash took place “at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish,” according […]
19-Year-Old Kyler Louis Lacy Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Dequincy (Dequincy, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4:15 a.m. that claimed a life. The accident occurred at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish.
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen in Jasper County.
Dry Creek Crash Takes Life of Passenger
On Friday, August 12, 2022, about 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of the passenger, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The preliminary...
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman
The 6-month-old "was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead," according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
TxDOT: I-10 down to 1 lane in Orange County
Interstate-10 eastbound at FM3247 (MLK) is currently down to one lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A vehicle crash has caused the limitation, authorities said. Motorists should expect delays.
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Traffic Tied Up On I10 EB
– As of 5:40 PM traffic was still being routed off of i10 and then back on after accident scene. – — 2pm – Traffic is backed up on I-10 eastbound at the MLK overpass after two 18 wheelers collided and Orange Police say it could be for a while.
University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
71-Year-Old Antonio William Vega Died In A Fatal Accident In Jefferson Davis Parish (Jefferson Davis Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash killed 71-year-old Antonio William Vega, a resident of Texas. A single-vehicle crash occurred on the off-ramp from Interstate 10 to US Highway 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish at around [..]
