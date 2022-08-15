ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Arrest made in deadly shooting of 19-year-old pregnant woman

 2 days ago

Tatyana Lopez was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed on April 18, 2021.

She and her boyfriend were shot in Merced. Her boyfriend survived.

21-year-old Jonathan Dorado was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico and brought to the Merced County Jail Saturday night.

Merced Police say he's been on the run for more than a year.

"He took her from us, he took my granddaughter from us. I was never able to hold my granddaughter," said Victoria Hogue, Lopez's mother.

The family is still mourning the loss of Tatyana and her baby, who she was going to name Ayanna. With this arrest, they're preparing themselves for a possible trial.

"I look forward to the day I get to face him in court. I look forward to the day I get to look him in the face and let him know what he took from me," said Hogue.

The family has set up a Facebook page in honor of Tatyana and Ayanna where they post updates about the case and share ways they're memorializing the two.

