Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
BBC
Asamoah Gyan eyes shock return to Ghana squad for World Cup in Qatar
Asamoah Gyan is bidding to make a shock return to the international fold as he eyes a spot in Ghana's squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar. The unattached 36-year-old won the last of his 107 caps for the Black Stars in July 2019, and has not played a club game since an outing in April 2021 for Accra-based side Legon Cities.
FIFA・
SkySports
Ben Brereton Diaz: Everton interested in Blackburn striker as Frank Lampard widens his search for a forward
Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz is on Everton's list of targets, as Frank Lampard widens his search for a new striker. Blackburn, who are top of the Championship, rejected a £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old on Tuesday night. Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains Everton's first-choice option, but with...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
BBC
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
How To Watch: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City are looking to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tyneside on Sunday afternoon, where they face a resurgent Newcastle United. The Sky Blues thrashed newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
George Weah: Hopes for Liberian football revival with legend as President
When a former Ballon d'Or winner was elected as the country's President, most Liberians would have thought their fortunes on the football pitch would be transformed. Four and a half years on, stakeholders are still hoping George Weah can dribble past mounting problems and help lift the national game. The...
FIFA・
Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off
Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA・
Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder
Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
BBC
West Ham United v Viborg FF: Danish side to be without two players due to visa issues
Danish side Viborg FF will be without two players for their visit to West Ham in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg because of visa issues. Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said and Gambia forward Alassana Jatta will not travel because of entry rules for non-EU citizens following Brexit. Viborg said...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool loanee James Balagizi scores brace as both his first professional goals come in the same game
Liverpool have sent many members of our youth squad out on loan for the upcoming season and James Balagizi has announced himself at his new club. The 18-year-old has made five appearances so far for Crawley Town and scored both his first and second goal for the club on the same evening, against Northampton Town.
ESPN
Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie for around £21 million, loan him back to Udinese
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN last week that Tottenham were paying around £21 million for the 19-year-old...
SB Nation
Analyzing Amadou Onana’s Everton Debut
In the 81st minute of Saturday’s defeat against Aston Villa, Frank Lampard gave €40 million recruit Amadou Onana his first minutes in an Everton shirt, replacing Demarai Gray with the Belgian midfielder as part of a double substitution which also saw Dele enter the fray. With the Toffees trailing 1-0 at the time, it was a clear sign of attacking intent from the boss, as he switched the team into something reminiscent of a 4-2-4 with Onana and Davies in midfield, Gordon and Iwobi on the flanks, and Dele accompanying Rondon up top as a second striker.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star edging closer to loan move amid Premier League interest
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is edging closer to a loan move amid interest from Premier League clubs. Hudson-Odoi is yet to feature for Chelsea this season and only managed 15 Premier League appearances last campaign. The 21-year-old undoubtedly has a future in the game and has immense potential, but it’s...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia
Liverpool will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the season on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
BBC
Jamilu Collins: Cardiff City await extent of Nigeria defender's knee injury
Cardiff City are waiting to discover the extent of defender Jamilu Collins' knee injury. The 28-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury during the Bluebirds' goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday. Collins has impressed at left-back for Cardiff this season having joined from German side SC Paderborn in the...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
BBC
Ellen White: Manchester City striker will miss Champions League qualifier
England striker Ellen White will miss Manchester City's match against Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League. City travel to Madrid to face the Kazakh side on Thursday, but manager Gareth Taylor said White would not travel with the squad. Taylor added the 33-year-old Euro 2022...
Comments / 0