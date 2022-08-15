ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Asamoah Gyan eyes shock return to Ghana squad for World Cup in Qatar

Asamoah Gyan is bidding to make a shock return to the international fold as he eyes a spot in Ghana's squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar. The unattached 36-year-old won the last of his 107 caps for the Black Stars in July 2019, and has not played a club game since an outing in April 2021 for Accra-based side Legon Cities.
FIFA
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?

It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

George Weah: Hopes for Liberian football revival with legend as President

When a former Ballon d'Or winner was elected as the country's President, most Liberians would have thought their fortunes on the football pitch would be transformed. Four and a half years on, stakeholders are still hoping George Weah can dribble past mounting problems and help lift the national game. The...
FIFA
The Independent

Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Gary Neville names Louis Saha and Michael Essien as the two most underrated players he faced in the Premier League... admitting his ex-Man United team-mate 'destroyed him' at centre-back while branding the former Chelsea star a 'brilliant' midfielder

Gary Neville has named Michael Essien and Louis Saha as his most underrated Premier League players, in a discussion about three decades of the new top flight. Former Manchester United star Neville named the pair - including former Red Devil Saha - as the people who came to mind about the unsung heroes he faced while playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
SB Nation

Analyzing Amadou Onana’s Everton Debut

In the 81st minute of Saturday’s defeat against Aston Villa, Frank Lampard gave €40 million recruit Amadou Onana his first minutes in an Everton shirt, replacing Demarai Gray with the Belgian midfielder as part of a double substitution which also saw Dele enter the fray. With the Toffees trailing 1-0 at the time, it was a clear sign of attacking intent from the boss, as he switched the team into something reminiscent of a 4-2-4 with Onana and Davies in midfield, Gordon and Iwobi on the flanks, and Dele accompanying Rondon up top as a second striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea star edging closer to loan move amid Premier League interest

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is edging closer to a loan move amid interest from Premier League clubs. Hudson-Odoi is yet to feature for Chelsea this season and only managed 15 Premier League appearances last campaign. The 21-year-old undoubtedly has a future in the game and has immense potential, but it’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jamilu Collins: Cardiff City await extent of Nigeria defender's knee injury

Cardiff City are waiting to discover the extent of defender Jamilu Collins' knee injury. The 28-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury during the Bluebirds' goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday. Collins has impressed at left-back for Cardiff this season having joined from German side SC Paderborn in the...
SOCCER
BBC

'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'

Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ellen White: Manchester City striker will miss Champions League qualifier

England striker Ellen White will miss Manchester City's match against Tomiris-Turan in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League. City travel to Madrid to face the Kazakh side on Thursday, but manager Gareth Taylor said White would not travel with the squad. Taylor added the 33-year-old Euro 2022...
WORLD

