ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer

A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS
BBC

Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash

About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Huddleston
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH
Refinery29

Scotland Is Making Period Products Free For Absolutely Everyone

On Monday (15th August), Scotland will become the first country in the world to provide free period products to everyone who needs them. When the Period Products Act comes into force on the 15th, councils and education providers will be legally required to make tampons and menstrual pads available free of charge to anyone who needs them.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Sporting Equipment#Sports Clubs#Martial Arts#Sport England
BBC

Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags

Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks

Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels

A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout

A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts

Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
ANIMALS
BBC

Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla

A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
ECONOMY
BBC

Lack of secure accommodation for children a scandal, judge says

A judge has blasted a shortage of accommodation for troubled children as a "national scandal" after being told there were just two places free for 62 youngsters in England and Wales. Mr Justice Francis said those in crisis with behavioural difficulties were not being "properly provided for". He raised concern...
KIDS
Complex

Raheem Sterling Unveils New Heritage-Inspired Clarks Collaboration

England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling has unveiled his eagerly-anticipated footwear collection with British shoemaker Clarks. The collaboration—which follows Sterling’s newly appointed role as global ambassador—reimagines the label’s signature Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek in a way which pays homage to the player’s upbringing. With...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Bury St Edmunds mini monks trail helps mark 1,000 years of abbey

A trail of quirky "mini monks" has been installed within the grounds of an ancient ruined abbey. The 27 mini ceramic figures at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, depict the life of monks in the Benedictine Abbey. They have been created by ceramic artist Deborah Pipe and form...
RELIGION
BBC

Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found

A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy