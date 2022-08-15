Read full article on original website
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Premiership club in dialogue with HMRC over unpaid tax bill
Worcester Warriors have confirmed they remain in dialogue with HMRC over the threat of a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill. BBC Hereford & Worcester says several local businesses have been owed money by the Premiership club. But Warriors insist they are on the brink of new funding and...
Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle
Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
Thames Water announces hosepipe ban across south of England
Measure will come into force from 24 August, affecting 15m customers in Thames Valley and London
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Refinery29
Scotland Is Making Period Products Free For Absolutely Everyone
On Monday (15th August), Scotland will become the first country in the world to provide free period products to everyone who needs them. When the Period Products Act comes into force on the 15th, councils and education providers will be legally required to make tampons and menstrual pads available free of charge to anyone who needs them.
BBC
Luton Borough Council: Criminal group stole £1.1m missing from account
A crime group stole £1.1m that disappeared from a council bank account, an inquiry has found. The money was supposed to help pay for a new education block at Mark Rutherford School in Bedford and was being held by Luton Council. It went missing in April 2020. A National...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
Shrewsbury street pastors urge revellers to stay together after river deaths
Weekend revellers in Shrewsbury are being urged to stay together after several deaths in the River Severn. Posters are to go up in clubs and bars urging groups to avoid getting separated and encouraging them to stay away from the river. A safety review is being carried out by Shropshire...
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
BBC
Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
BBC
Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla
A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
BBC
Lack of secure accommodation for children a scandal, judge says
A judge has blasted a shortage of accommodation for troubled children as a "national scandal" after being told there were just two places free for 62 youngsters in England and Wales. Mr Justice Francis said those in crisis with behavioural difficulties were not being "properly provided for". He raised concern...
Complex
Raheem Sterling Unveils New Heritage-Inspired Clarks Collaboration
England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling has unveiled his eagerly-anticipated footwear collection with British shoemaker Clarks. The collaboration—which follows Sterling’s newly appointed role as global ambassador—reimagines the label’s signature Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek in a way which pays homage to the player’s upbringing. With...
BBC
Bury St Edmunds mini monks trail helps mark 1,000 years of abbey
A trail of quirky "mini monks" has been installed within the grounds of an ancient ruined abbey. The 27 mini ceramic figures at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, depict the life of monks in the Benedictine Abbey. They have been created by ceramic artist Deborah Pipe and form...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
