Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed early reports that the fight involved a stabbing, a police spokesperson told the news outlet.

Although the majority of the wounded suffered minor injuries, at least one person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and likely will undergo surgery, police said. That person also could face charges in connection with the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

