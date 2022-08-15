ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

OPEC's new chief says the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices, and underinvestment in the entire industry is behind the global energy crisis

OPEC's new secretary-general said the cartel can't be blamed for high oil and gas prices. Underinvestment in the industry broadly is to blame for surging prices. "This is the harsh reality that people have to wake up to and policymakers have to wake up to," the cartel's new chief said.
SFGate

Road to war: U.S. struggled to convince allies, and Zelensky, of risk of invasion

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a sunny October morning, the nation's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders filed into the Oval Office for an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden. They arrived bearing a highly classified intelligence analysis, compiled from newly obtained satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources, that amounted to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war plans for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s pandemic oil and gas plan aided a Putin pal and Trump donor

Back in 2020, as oil and gas prices tanked because of the COVID crisis, New Mexico implemented an emergency program that would allow oil and gas producers to temporarily stop production and shut down wells for up to three years without penalty. The state’s Oil Conservation Division created the program so that companies could bank petroleum reserves until prices rebounded — a move that would preserve profits for the companies and safeguard future tax revenue from the state’s largest single stream.
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
BBC

Nationalise big five energy firms to cut bills, say Greens

The Green Party is calling for the UK's big five energy suppliers to be nationalised and for prices to be returned to October 2021 levels. This would cut average household costs by more than £2,000 a year, it says. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP want energy prices...
GOBankingRates

Will Gas Ever Drop Below $3 Again?

In the spring and early summer of 2020, they were all but giving gas away at less than $2 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration statistics. That, of course, was an artificial...
