MemeStockMaven

Tilray Stock: What to Expect Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Earnings day for Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report is just around the corner. On July 28, the company will release fourth-quarter (Q4) results before the opening bell. Tilray shares are down sharply this year. So far in 2022, the stock has lost more than...
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

Agilent Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Agilent Technologies A reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Pharmaceuticals#Business Industry#Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc
Benzinga

Applied Materials Earnings Outlook

Applied Materials AMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Applied Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79. Applied Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FXDailyReport.com

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Profit Increases 7.6%

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stock fell 0.52% (As on August 17, 11:17:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as the company cited continued strength in demand for home improvement projects. The company stood by its forecast for total and comparable sales to grow about 3% for the year, with comparable sales to be slower in the second half of the year. Same store sales rose 5.8% in the quarter, topping analyst expectations for growth of 4.9%, according to FactSet. Home Depot said transactions slipped during the period, while the average ticket rose, primarily as a result of inflation. For the three-month period ended July 31, total customer transactions slipped to 467.4 million, from 481.7 million a year ago, while average ticket grew 9% to $90.02 from $82.48. Professional contractors tend to make fewer visits and purchase in higher quantities. Sales per retail square foot grew 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter rose to $5.17 billion, up 7.6% from the prior year.
The Associated Press

Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. “We’re always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we’re serving our customers,” Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. ’With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles.” The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation’s largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items .
Benzinga

Recap: Target Q2 Earnings

Target TGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Target posted an EPS of $0.39. Revenue was up $877.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Benzinga

What 24 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Walmart

Within the last quarter, Walmart WMT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 24 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Walmart has an average price target of $146.42 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $120.00.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
tipranks.com

Michael Sanderson suggests these two financial stocks for big growth

Barclays analyst Michael Sanderson focuses on financial companies and rates their stocks. Today, we will discuss two stocks from his lists that have more than 90% upside potential. Michael Sanderson is a director in equity research at Barclays, and interested in financial stocks – and two stocks in particular have...
Benzinga

Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
