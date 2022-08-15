Read full article on original website
Tilray Stock: What to Expect Ahead of Q4 Earnings
Earnings day for Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report is just around the corner. On July 28, the company will release fourth-quarter (Q4) results before the opening bell. Tilray shares are down sharply this year. So far in 2022, the stock has lost more than...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Agilent Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Agilent Technologies A reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same...
Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings
Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Applied Materials Earnings Outlook
Applied Materials AMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Applied Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79. Applied Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
T.J. Maxx owner lowers profit, sales forecast as consumers cut spending
Aug 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods.
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Profit Increases 7.6%
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stock fell 0.52% (As on August 17, 11:17:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as the company cited continued strength in demand for home improvement projects. The company stood by its forecast for total and comparable sales to grow about 3% for the year, with comparable sales to be slower in the second half of the year. Same store sales rose 5.8% in the quarter, topping analyst expectations for growth of 4.9%, according to FactSet. Home Depot said transactions slipped during the period, while the average ticket rose, primarily as a result of inflation. For the three-month period ended July 31, total customer transactions slipped to 467.4 million, from 481.7 million a year ago, while average ticket grew 9% to $90.02 from $82.48. Professional contractors tend to make fewer visits and purchase in higher quantities. Sales per retail square foot grew 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter rose to $5.17 billion, up 7.6% from the prior year.
Cisco tops estimates on revenue and profit and gives optimistic annual sales forecast
Cisco gave better-than-expected guidance for its full 2023 fiscal year. Management touted strong demand despite a volatile backdrop. Cisco issued fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday that topped analysts' projections and provided a better-than-expected forecast for the coming year. The stock rose about 4.5% in extended trading. Here's how the company...
Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. “We’re always evaluating and evolving our teams to make sure we’re serving our customers,” Best Buy said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. ’With an ever-changing macroeconomic environment, including customers shopping more digitally than ever, we have made adjustments to our teams that include eliminating a small number of roles.” The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation’s largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items .
Recap: Target Q2 Earnings
Target TGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Target posted an EPS of $0.39. Revenue was up $877.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Delivery Hero sees higher gross merchandise value in third quarter
Aug 16 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) on Tuesday forecast a 7% jump in its third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) to 10.6 billion euros ($10.8 billion), compared with the April to June period.
Grindrod Shipping Shares Soar On Q2 Revenue Growth Of 47%, Declares Dividend
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd GRIN reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.74, an improvement from $0.99 in 2Q21. The gross margin expanded by 756 bps to 40%. Other operating income increased by 22.7% Y/Y to $4.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70.3%...
What 24 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Walmart
Within the last quarter, Walmart WMT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 24 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Walmart has an average price target of $146.42 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $120.00.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Why GreenBox POS Is Trading Higher By Around 72%, Here Are 70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
GreenBox POS GBOX shares jumped 72.4% to $2.19 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL gained 42.4% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5. My Size, Inc. MYSZ surged 41.7% to $0.3566 after the company...
This Technology Stock Jumped 55% Following Q2 Results; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Eargo, Inc. EAR jumped 77.2% to close at $2.02. The FDA finalized rule enabling access to over-the-counter hearing aids. Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG gained 58.8% to settle at $1.13 after Nasdaq resumed trading in the stock. GreenBox POS GBOX shares climbed 55.1% to close at $1.97 on Tuesday as the...
Michael Sanderson suggests these two financial stocks for big growth
Barclays analyst Michael Sanderson focuses on financial companies and rates their stocks. Today, we will discuss two stocks from his lists that have more than 90% upside potential. Michael Sanderson is a director in equity research at Barclays, and interested in financial stocks – and two stocks in particular have...
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
