Read full article on original website
Related
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
ValueWalk
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Applied Materials Earnings Outlook
Applied Materials AMAT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Applied Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79. Applied Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Profit Increases 7.6%
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stock fell 0.52% (As on August 17, 11:17:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations as the company cited continued strength in demand for home improvement projects. The company stood by its forecast for total and comparable sales to grow about 3% for the year, with comparable sales to be slower in the second half of the year. Same store sales rose 5.8% in the quarter, topping analyst expectations for growth of 4.9%, according to FactSet. Home Depot said transactions slipped during the period, while the average ticket rose, primarily as a result of inflation. For the three-month period ended July 31, total customer transactions slipped to 467.4 million, from 481.7 million a year ago, while average ticket grew 9% to $90.02 from $82.48. Professional contractors tend to make fewer visits and purchase in higher quantities. Sales per retail square foot grew 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter rose to $5.17 billion, up 7.6% from the prior year.
T.J. Maxx owner lowers profit, sales forecast as consumers cut spending
Aug 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods.
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Tilray Stock: What to Expect Ahead of Q4 Earnings
Earnings day for Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report is just around the corner. On July 28, the company will release fourth-quarter (Q4) results before the opening bell. Tilray shares are down sharply this year. So far in 2022, the stock has lost more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Globus Maritime: Q2 Earnings Insights
Globus Maritime GLBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Globus Maritime beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same...
Grindrod Shipping Shares Soar On Q2 Revenue Growth Of 47%, Declares Dividend
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd GRIN reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.74, an improvement from $0.99 in 2Q21. The gross margin expanded by 756 bps to 40%. Other operating income increased by 22.7% Y/Y to $4.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70.3%...
Jack Henry & Associates Shares Slide After Q4 Results, Weak FY23 Guidance
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $477.45 million, missing the consensus of $480.12 million. For Q4, core segment revenue increased 8%, payments segment revenue increased 5%, complementary segment revenue increased 9%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 22%. EPS was $1.10,...
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) beats analysts’ expectations
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stock rose 6.37% (As on August 17, 11:18:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 and raises the guidance for the full year. Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.019 billion, a year over year increase of 14% (up 18% on a core basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 30.5%. The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported third-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 5% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 24.6%. The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported third-quarter revenue of $340 million, a year over year decrease of 2% (up 3% on a core basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Non-GAAP net income was $401 million, during the quarter, compared with $337 million during the third quarter a year ago.
Insider Selling This Stock Ahead Of Earnings; Also Check Out These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq index closed lower on Tuesday amid a decline in tech stocks. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why GreenBox POS Is Trading Higher By Around 72%, Here Are 70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
GreenBox POS GBOX shares jumped 72.4% to $2.19 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL gained 42.4% to $6.21 as the company reported pre-clinical results with its novel inhibitor to fatty acid binding protein 5. My Size, Inc. MYSZ surged 41.7% to $0.3566 after the company...
3 Popular Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Avoid Right Now
The Fed is expected to maintain its hawkish stance despite easing inflation numbers, which might impede the performance of the Nasdaq 100. Moreover, given the rising recession fears, it could...
Expert Ratings for Entegris
Entegris ENTG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Entegris has an average price target of $140.14 with a high of $190.00 and a low of $120.00.
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
NFL・
Wolfspeed Shares Rise High After Q4 Results Top Street Expectations, Upbeat Q1 Outlook
Wolfspeed Inc WOLF reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of $56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, beating the consensus of $207.81 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.02, beating the consensus of $(0.10). The gross margin expanded to 35% from 30% in 4Q21. The adjusted gross margin was 36.5%, compared to 32.2%. The operating loss...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2022
Kalinowski Research upgraded the previous rating for McDonald's Corp MCD from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.37. The current stock performance of McDonald's shows a 52-week-high of $271.15 and a 52-week-low of $217.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $262.18.
Comments / 0