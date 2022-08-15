ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpt12_0hHe8IfK00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099 pounds of the Home Run Inn brand of frozen pizzas , based out of Woodbridge, Illinois.

TJ Maxx parent company agrees to $13 million penalty for selling recalled products

The specific products being recalled were made on June 6, 2022. The 33.5-oz packages of Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza have a best-by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XEGc_0hHe8IfK00
    Courtesy: USDA FSIS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM7Ln_0hHe8IfK00
    Courtesy: USDA FSIS

These packages will also have an establishment number of “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when that distributor received consumer complaints reporting that metal had been found in the pizza. No confirmed injuries or adverse reactions have been reported so far.

RECALL ROUND-UP: Make sure you’re in the know about all of the most recent recalls.

The FSIS said the pizzas were sent to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to other retailers across the country.

The agency encourages anyone who has these products in their freezers to throw them out or return them to their place of purchase. Distributors are also advised not to sell the pizzas.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the USDA by calling 888-674-6854 or by sending an email to its hotline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAX

IL AG files suit against Kroger

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Pizzeria#Frozen Pizza#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#The Home Run Inn#Home Run Inn Chicago#Premium Pizzeria Deluxe
wmay.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX8 News

Unique snail in NC in danger of going extinct, wildlife officials say

(WGHP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list a snail found in North Carolina as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, according to a USFWS news release. The magnificent ramshorn snail is an air-breathing snail, historically documented from only four sites in the lower Cape Fear River Basin in southeastern […]
WILDLIFE
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
Y105

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal in Illinois To Drive Barefoot?

We know that you can eat and drive in Illinois, but what about driving without wearing shoes?. Whether it's just to drive down the street to take the kids to the bus stop, or pick them up from school, sometimes trying to find shoes when leaving the house in a hurry takes a bit too much time. So, you may walk out to the car without shoes or flip-flops on and drive barefoot, but is it illegal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy