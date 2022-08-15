ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD

By Dave Berner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40O1mW_0hHe8F1900

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers.

One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents.

In Burnside, a 14-year-old was shot in a drive-by just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, near 94th and South University Avenue. Police said the boy is at Comer Children’s with a gunshot to the groin.

Also on the South Side, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one was in custody.

About 45 minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot three blocks away on Langley. Police said he suffered a leg wound and is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical center.

