Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of August 15

By Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Golden Lebanon LLC, 625 Quentin Road, $8,703.25.

Jean Knott to Nabil Yagoubi and Elsie Gomez, 320 Chestnut St., $30,000.

Southerara By and Sokly Chhov to Hector Marrero, property on North Fifth Avenue, $181,000.

Stan Nolt to Reyna Perez, 361 N. Eighth St., $140,000.

Alicia Lamberson and Stephanie Ebling to Terrance Breidenstine Jr., 125 Guilford St., $95,000.

Flippers & Keepers LLC to Eli Blank and Anna Blank, 524 Spruce St., $271,000.

North Lebanon Township

John K. Harvey Estate to Derek Martin, property on Kercher Avenue, $308,000.

Richard Frantz to Pedro Cintron and Arelys Cintron, 805 Garden Ave, $215,000.

West Lebanon Township

David Turner and Edith Turner to Andrew Newswanger and Charlene Newwanger, 2328 Guilford St., $311,000.

Samuel and Angel Breidenstine to Patrick Sewell and Cheyenne Perigo, 2425 Guilford St., $78,000.

Cornwall

Cornwall Associates, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Ronald and Lea Collins, 240 Mosaic Drive, $323,610.

West Cornwall Township

Lori Gernert to Dale and Kelly Harnish, 22 N. Zinn's Mill Road, $203,000.

Annville

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr., Sheriff, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 30 S. White Oak St., $4,399.47.

Mark Hoke Jr. to Anthony and Kim Rollins, property on West Main Street, $170,000.

Jolynne Stobel to Renee Hunter, 41 N. Saylor St., $145,000.

Palmyra

Howard Jr. and Mary Horner to James Miller, 200 W. Pine St., $250,000.

Cedar-Palmyra LLC to Palmyra M2L LLC, 901 E. Main St., $1. (Pennsylvania realty transfer tax paid on actual cash consideration of $10,300,000.)

South Londonderry Township

Michael Orr to Brooke Larson to Cartus Financial Corporation , 75 Harvest Mill Lane, $268,000.

Cartus Financial Corporation to Timmothy Mee and Alex Mee, 75 Harvest Mill Lane, $268,000.

Cedar-Campbelltown LLC to Northside M2L LLC, property at intersection of South Lingle Avenue and Palmyra Road, $1. (Pennsylvania real estate transfer tax paid on actual cash consideration of $9,225,000.)

North Londonderry Township

Nathan and Maryn Forney to Stephen and Laurie Scialabba, property on Hetrick Street, $381,000.

East Hanover Township

Kathy Hand to Krista Antonis and Robert Hicks, 10 Bullfrog Road, $426,000.

Union Township

Today Group LLC to Cameron Batz and Monica Kapp, 55 Fisher Ave., $475,000.

Swatara Township

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr. to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, 167 Lighthouse Drive, $125,000.

N. A. Martin Plumbing Inc. to Jarrid Baker, 201 Irene Drive, $187,000.

Brittany Herr to Sharon Packer, 212 Swatara Circle, $250,000.

Terry Connatser to Craig Kreiser, 430 S. Lancaster St., $12,000.

Bethel

Andrew and Cathy Stewart to Clinton Bretzius and Alyssa Boger, 109 Spruce Ave., $485,000.

Hector Marrero and Jescenia Marrero to Anthony Spangler and Erin Barton, 158 Airport Road, Fredericksburg, $335,000.

Jackson Township

Curtis and Darla Musser to Melvin and Barbie Beiler, property in Jackston Township, $980,000.

R. Sue Kosh to Lisa and Robert Simpson, property on Apple Creek Lane, $570,000.

Myerstown

Steven Stein and Jeremy Frank to Adam Hummel, 208 E. Main Ave., $225,000.

Millcreek

Lamar Martin to Paul Mogel Jr., 48 E. Main St., $125,000.

Kerri and Kyle Weidman to Jillian Palm, 206 Sweetwater Lane, $315,000.

