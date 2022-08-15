ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD announces termination hearing for Chief Arredondo

Uvalde, Texas - The Uvalde school board has now announced a termination hearing for district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. They will meet on August 24th, exactly three months after the tragedy. Monday night the school board selected the attorneys that will advise and assist them with Pete Arredondo's termination. Uvalde...
Uvalde school board chooses attorneys for Police Chief Arredondo termination hearing

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD is taking steps toward setting a day for school Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing. At Monday night's school board meeting there was about an hour and a half of meetings behind closed doors. It resulted in the UCISD school board approving Walsh Gallegos attorneys to advise and assist the board with both Arredondo’s termination and a good cause case with district administration. No date was formally announced as to when the termination hearing could take place.
Uvalde school officials to discuss firing Pete Arredondo on Aug. 24

Uvalde school officials could fire Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief, on Aug. 24, three months after he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at Robb Elementary, where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 children. School officials on Tuesday set a date for...
Uvalde CISD held a board meeting to discuss possible termination of Chief Arredondo

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD had a board meeting Monday where they were looking to take a step forward in the possible termination of District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. According to the district’s agenda, not only will they discuss the procedural rules and legal representation of Arredondo’s termination hearing, but many parents have been asking for a virtual school option for students.
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two

SAN ANTONIO - A man from Devine will spend the next 50-years behind bars, for a double murder. 39-year-old Fernando Rojas pled guilty yesterday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Rojas shot Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain with an AR-15, following an argument...
