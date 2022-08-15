Read full article on original website
Candy company offering $78K a year for a chief taster to eat about 113 pieces of candy a day
Candy Funhouse claims that applicants as young as 5 are welcome, and that they can even do the job remotely.
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Popular Stoner Food Pop-Up Tio Baby’s Is Now a Permanent Bar in Fremont
Former Westward chef Will Gordon’s pop-up Tio Baby’s grew a loyal following during his seven months cooking at Capitol Hill bar Rose Temple. Last summer, it was easily one of the best spots to grab a snack after a night of drinking or smoking weed in the neighborhood.
Get your FREE Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip Reusable Cup July 25th-31st!
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé ® Toll House ® Café by Chip, a premier dessert destination franchise concept built around one of the world’s most recognized Food Brands – announces its free reusable cup program from July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022 at participating locations with any specialty coffee beverage order. There are over 80 locations all around the United States of America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005096/en/ Free reusable cups to promote sustainability by Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip - Get yours while supplies last from your nearest cafe July 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Chipotle’s New Scented Candle Is a Nod to Customers Who “Accidentally” Fill Water Cups with Lemonade
In case you were wondering, Chipotle is well aware that every water cup they give away is not actually being filled with water at the self-service drink fountain. It’s long been a topic of conversation across the company’s social platforms and now, it’s become the clever inspiration for a new lemonade-scented candle.
What Happened To Custard Stand Food Products After Shark Tank?
While some entrepreneurs appreciate that earning a deal on "Shark Tank" can be an uphill climb, passion and drive can bring success regardless of any of the sharks biting on a particular product. For Custard Stand Food Products, the long road to success was built on determination. According to the brand's website, Dee and Angie Cowger founded The Custard Stand in 1991. The local restaurant served a variety of classic foods, but its chili dogs were a top seller. Using a classic family chili recipe, the West Virginia-style hot dogs soared in popularity.
