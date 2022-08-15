Read full article on original website
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
Police: Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested
Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week.
Lake George crash claims life of motorcyclist
An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George.
Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
Albany felon nabbed for allegedly dodging court
Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
WNYT
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media with...
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks
A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
