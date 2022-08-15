Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Cooler than average with rain chances
The average high in Lincoln this time of year is right around 87 degrees. We’re going to be at or below that for the next several days. And some of those days will be well below the average!. For Thursday, the day will start off in the upper 50s...
klkntv.com
Rain tonight into Tuesday
It’s been a while since we’ve seen rainfall. In fact, before today, Lincoln had only seen a trace of rain all August! That has started to change with the rain showers we’ve been seeing on and off today and the chance for more rain tonight into Tuesday.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
WOWT
BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
widerightnattylite.com
1011now.com
First day for Lincoln Northwest
Lancaster County seeks poll workers ahead of November election. Fall activities planned at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Updated: 9 hours ago.
klkntv.com
Dogs take over Star City Shores for a dip in the pool before it closes for the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Star City Shores officially closed its doors for the season on Sunday. Before they drained the pool, they let a furry friends take a dip. Over 300 dogs took over the pool to splash around and have some fun in the sun. Some dogs stayed in the...
Kearney Hub
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
WOWT
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
Northwestern and Nebraska Will Start B1G West Season. These Key Games Will Help Tell Who Finishes It.
Wisconsin and Iowa again are in the spotlight. But the `other' Big Ten division has a lot of potential challengers. These important games will tell a lot.
KETV.com
Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Lutheran football: ‘We got something special’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a strong showing of 8-3 in 2021, the Lincoln Lutheran football team is determined to have another winning season. The Warriors return a large senior class, which has been together since middle school. “This year’s senior class has a little bit more aggressive goals,”...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
klkntv.com
Fred Hoiberg adds on Ernie Ziegler to Husker hoops coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has added another piece to his coaching staff. Hoiberg announced Wednesday that Ernie Zeigler would join the staff for the upcoming season. Zeigler’s experience includes leading the basketball program as head coach at Central Michigan from 2007...
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for Some Omahans
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
News Channel Nebraska
Roof permits skyrocket, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – The impact of an early June severe storm this summer is showing up in an exploding number of permits taken out for roof replacement in Beatrice. The storm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs or softballs. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says roof replacement permits sought from the city are up substantially.
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball earns No. 1 spot in AVCA preseason poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball is on top in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll. Nebraska earned the No. 1 spot in the 2022 poll, which was announced on Monday. The Huskers are followed by Texas and defending national champ Wisconsin. This marks the 101st week...
Husker Doc Talk: Insights From Mitch Sherman on Fall Camp
A deep dive into Nebraska’s running backs and offensive line
