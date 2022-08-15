ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Cooler than average with rain chances

The average high in Lincoln this time of year is right around 87 degrees. We’re going to be at or below that for the next several days. And some of those days will be well below the average!. For Thursday, the day will start off in the upper 50s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain tonight into Tuesday

It’s been a while since we’ve seen rainfall. In fact, before today, Lincoln had only seen a trace of rain all August! That has started to change with the rain showers we’ve been seeing on and off today and the chance for more rain tonight into Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

First day for Lincoln Northwest

Lancaster County seeks poll workers ahead of November election. Fall activities planned at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Lutheran football: ‘We got something special’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a strong showing of 8-3 in 2021, the Lincoln Lutheran football team is determined to have another winning season. The Warriors return a large senior class, which has been together since middle school. “This year’s senior class has a little bit more aggressive goals,”...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Over 70 stopped for speeding over 100 mph during campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released Tuesday that they have completed their Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign with more than 70 citations for people speeding 100mph or more. The NSP said the effort ran from July 20 through Aug. 14, and was designed for increased enforcement...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fred Hoiberg adds on Ernie Ziegler to Husker hoops coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has added another piece to his coaching staff. Hoiberg announced Wednesday that Ernie Zeigler would join the staff for the upcoming season. Zeigler’s experience includes leading the basketball program as head coach at Central Michigan from 2007...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for Some Omahans

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roof permits skyrocket, in Beatrice

BEATRICE – The impact of an early June severe storm this summer is showing up in an exploding number of permits taken out for roof replacement in Beatrice. The storm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs or softballs. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says roof replacement permits sought from the city are up substantially.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball earns No. 1 spot in AVCA preseason poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball is on top in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll. Nebraska earned the No. 1 spot in the 2022 poll, which was announced on Monday. The Huskers are followed by Texas and defending national champ Wisconsin. This marks the 101st week...
LINCOLN, NE

Community Policy