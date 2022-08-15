ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle.

Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRIZY_0hHe7Cu700
Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, Carthage Police respond to an unresponsive child in a hot vehicle in the 100 block of North Maple. Lieut Jeff Pinnell of CPD tell us the 3-year-old girl died over the weekend in a Springfield, Mo. hospital.

Lieut Pinnell says detectives are continuing their investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS >> Webb City Little League finishes as runner-up in Regional Tournament

This is a breaking news story. Stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our breaking news alerts so you don’t miss a story.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

• Tulsa Fire rush to lift semi on top of car BIT.ly/3ddCQW8

• 16-yo killed in farm vehicle crash BIT.ly/3Qhoum9

• Granby man dies in t-bone crash BIT.ly/3BV57Lp

• Newton Co woman still missing, Simone Palmer BIT.ly/3BGICKk

#FridayNightLights KOAM Pigskin Preview is out! BIT.ly/3AeB6oT

• More Power Tour in Miami BIT.ly/3p7QAVl

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Carthage, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
City
Miami, MO
City
Granby, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Carthage, MO
Accidents
Carthage, MO
Crime & Safety
KTTS

Carthage Girl, 3, Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Car

(KTTS News) — Carthage Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl. Police say the girl, who was from Carthage, was found unresponsive in an SUV Friday outside her home. KY3 says she was taken to the hospital in Joplin, then airlifted to a Springfield hospital. She died...
CARTHAGE, MO
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Police#Traffic Accident#Koam News Now#Koam Pigskin Preview
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced in motorcycle gang shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of two men charged in the death of a man belonging to a rival motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. John Damien Hilt was sentenced on various charges after changing his plea to guilty under an agreement with prosecutors. All those sentences – ranging from 10 years […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Car crashes into Springfield home; driver leaves the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crashed into a Springfield woman’s home early Sunday morning while she slept. It happened at the 1800 block of East Walnut in Springfield. Police reported no injuries. The vehicle took out the whole left front side of the house. The next-door neighbor says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX2Now

Ark. police search for woman accused of murder in Missouri

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Bomb explodes near Parsons courthouse, house explodes in Wyatt, Mo., and McDonald County schools focus on safety

PARSONS, Kan. – The city of Parsons, Kansas was rocked Monday morning when a bomb exploded in a dumpster. The explosion happened around 4:55am yesterday morning in a dumpster in a parking lot outside the Labette County Judicial Center. There are no reports of injuries. The Labette County Sheriff says a suspect has been arrested. The sheriff says he’s a 63-year-old Parsons man. That suspect was identified through security cameras from the parking lot. The sheriff says the investigation will now go to federal authorities. Follow this story here.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin facing Cross Walk Guard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – The city of Joplin is facing a Cross Walk Guard shortage for schools. The school year for Joplin School District starts in just six days on Aug 22nd. With the school year starting in less than a week, the city is facing a shortage at a forgotten but important role– Cross Walk Guard.
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

One Arrested After Shooting In East Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one man has been taken into custody after a shooting near Glenstone and Grand Sunday night. Police say one man fired a shot at another man in a Jeep, missing the man but hitting the Jeep. Police say the suspected was arrested after...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy