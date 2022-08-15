Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle.

Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.

Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, Carthage Police respond to an unresponsive child in a hot vehicle in the 100 block of North Maple. Lieut Jeff Pinnell of CPD tell us the 3-year-old girl died over the weekend in a Springfield, Mo. hospital.

Lieut Pinnell says detectives are continuing their investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

