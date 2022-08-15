Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle.
Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
Lieut Pinnell says detectives are continuing their investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
| MORE LOCAL NEWS >> Webb City Little League finishes as runner-up in Regional Tournament
This is a breaking news story. Stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our breaking news alerts so you don’t miss a story.
| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST
• Tulsa Fire rush to lift semi on top of car BIT.ly/3ddCQW8
• 16-yo killed in farm vehicle crash BIT.ly/3Qhoum9
• Granby man dies in t-bone crash BIT.ly/3BV57Lp
• Newton Co woman still missing, Simone Palmer BIT.ly/3BGICKk
• #FridayNightLights KOAM Pigskin Preview is out! BIT.ly/3AeB6oT
• More Power Tour in Miami BIT.ly/3p7QAVl
Comments / 0