Yoga

marthastewart.com

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
Fortune

Is red meat really bad for your heart? The answer may be in your gut

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S and new research shows that the gut microbiome plays a role. Countless articles and research studies have warned against a diet rich in red meat because it’s associated with an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), a common type of heart disease that decreases blood flow due to blocked arteries, putting people at risk for stroke and heart attack. One new study is exploring a reason why.
Harper's Bazaar

An expert guide to power naps

How do you deal with a dip in energy and alertness? For many, our default may be caffeine – grabbing another coffee, Diet Coke or chocolate bar. But could a smarter strategy be perfecting the art of a power nap? If you regularly work from home, it could be a viable option.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar

Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
shefinds

How to Improve Gut Health Naturally: 12 Tips to Consider

Gut health is no joke! While it may be most commonly associated with digestive issues like gas, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, and more, it’s important to remember that your gut plays a major role in practically every aspect of your overall health. An unhealthy gut means a weakened immune system, low energy levels, and even poor mental health. All of this is to say that you should take the health of your gut seriously.
studyfinds.org

Stressing out your body clock can lead to weight gain, researchers discover

NEW YORK — Disrupting your circadian clock — which regulates your body rhythms over a 24-hour day — plays a critical role in gaining weight. Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine conducted two studies that found stress at the wrong time of the day can alter a person’s metabolism, leading to more fat building up.
WebMD

Highly Processed Foods Are Bad for Older Brains, Study Says

Aug. 15, 2022 – A diet rich in chips, cookies, hot dogs, and other highly processed foods is harmful for the aging brain, according to a new study presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. Researchers looked at the eating habits and performance on tests of thinking skills over...
iheart.com

How To Stop Carb Cravings Before They Start

Food cravings can be overwhelming and when you can’t stop thinking about the food, like say salt and vinegar potato chips, you’re more likely to rush out and buy a bag. Cravings are powerful urges, especially cravings for carbs, because those tasty, sugary carbs raise levels of the feel-good hormone serotonin in the brain, making you want more of that happiness. And once they start, carb cravings can be really tough to stop.
