makeuseof.com
Power Almost Everything With the BLUETTI AC500 and B300 Portable Power Stations
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: every home should own a backup portable power station. And when it comes to power stations at home, BLUETTI knows a thing or two that could be the difference between keeping your home cool and ending up with a freezer full of spoiled food.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
Next-gen Google Nest Wi-Fi router will seriously speed up your home network
From the depths of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) database, a new filing was discovered for a new Google Nest Wi-Fi router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. The filing is available for the public to read through (opens in new tab), but it’s all test results, some reports, and a few letters. Unfortunately there are no images of the new Google Nest Wi-Fi device apart from a label (opens in new tab). What we do know is the model number will be G6ZUC and the different wireless technology (opens in new tab) standard that will be housed with the device.
Digital Trends
How to extend your Apple Watch battery life
Regardless of which Apple Watch model you have — from the older Series 3 to the current Series 7 — a battery life of roughly 18 hours after a fresh recharge is generally expected. The way you use and set up your watch determines the amount of real-time operation you're likely to get, while Apple's estimate relies on 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music from Bluetooth. Your mileage may vary significantly, depending on how much you use your Watch.
CNET
Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way? Break These Habits Right Now
Charging your iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in -- as much as it seems like it should be. The most common way of charging your phone is with a wall charger, and that's a good way to do it, but there are so many other ways to charge your phone that can be better... or worse. It really depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on your phone.
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
CNET
How the Apple Watch Saved My Life -- and Could Rescue You
The Apple Watch can make calls, receive texts and navigate you from point A to point B, but it can also save your life. Thanks to Apple's various health and safety features, the Apple Watch can be used to protect you or someone else in a few ways. I know because I've experienced it firsthand.
