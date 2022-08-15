Read full article on original website
Related
wbnowqct.com
Hoover Enters Plea
A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing pled guilty in a Steuben County courtroom. Prosecutors say Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony. Hoover could be sentenced between 45 and 65 years on the murder charge, and 10 to 30 years on the burglary charge…consecutively in the plea deal…making the total anywhere between 55 and 95 years. Hoover agreed to waive his right to appeal. We reported back in August of 2021, officers found Wilma Ball stabbed to death in her Lake James home. Detectives say…Hoover first denied ever being in Ball’s home and told investigators during an interview that he did not kill Ball. He later admitted to the crime, under oath. During the initial investigation of the crime scene, authorities found a beer can on a nightstand next to the bed Ball was found dead in. Testing found the can had Hoover’s DNA on it. His sentencing is set for October 4th.
wbnowqct.com
Sturtevant Case Update
Christopher Sturtevant was found guilty on two counts of rape in the Williams County Common Pleas Courtroom Thursday. Sturtevant, 20, of Edgerton, was facing four counts of rape. The allegations stemmed from an incident on Dec. 9, 2021, when Sturtevant and the alleged victims say they were all drinking and doing drugs. The alleged victims passed out on Sturtevant’s bed, when they say he raped and choked them. The decision comes…after four hours of jury deliberations.
wbnowqct.com
TX Suspects Arrested
Defiance arrests a city man on a warrant for a murder in Texas. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident on Grove St. That’s when Justin Snyder, 24, was picked up. Meanwhile, Ricky Thymes, 41, was identified after departure, and officers discovered that he was wanted as a...
wbnowqct.com
At This Hour
The trial of Chris Sturtevant continued on Tuesday in a Williams County courtroom. Sturtevant, is charged with four counts of rape. The trial that began on Monday is scheduled to run through Thursday. Testimonies from Williams County Sheriff Detective Ben Baldwin, the sexual assault examiner and the two other deputies who handled the rape kit, which identified Sturtevant’s DNA in the first alleged victim, were given on Tuesday. Sturtevant, who complied with multiple bodily DNA swabs went on to try and recount what happened that night. Both alleged victims were 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbnowqct.com
Harris In Custody
Wauseon Police arrests Devon Harris…wanted in the death of a child. Officials tell reporters… Harris turned himself into authorities. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder. Harris is currently held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. We reported…officers responded to a report of a child having seizures on August 2. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl unresponsive…and later found out the child’s injuries were life-threatening…as the result of trauma from physical abuse. The child died two days later. A Fulton County Grand Jury indicted Harris on several charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and more. He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 18.
wbnowqct.com
Melvin G. Weber, 71
Melvin G. Weber, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:24 P.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mr. Weber was a 1969 graduate of Edgerton High School and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. Throughout his work career he worked as a machinist in manufacturing and in heating and cooling with several local contractors. He was a member of Bryan Amvets Post #54, Bryan VFW #2489, and Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. He enjoyed Ohio State football, working on cars when he was younger, and shooting pool in leagues at Mike’s Place in Bryan for many years.
wbnowqct.com
James E. Pursel, 69
James E. Pursel, age 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022, at his home in. Ogden, Utah. Jim was born on December 23, 1952, to the late Paul and Emerence (Cleijnen) Pursel. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1970 and later earned an Accounting Assistant...
wbnowqct.com
Norris D. Ledyard, 69
Norris D. Ledyard, age 69, of Wauseon, passed away August 16, 2022 in Toledo, Ohio. Norris worked as a business analyst for Cincinnati Bell and also for the Fulton County Expositor. Norris was born on July 6, 1953 to the late Charles Ledyard, Jr. and Leilah (Demaline) Ledyard. He obtained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbnowqct.com
BMU Gets Gear
Bryan Municipal Utilities will be getting a new boring machine from a Ditch Witch Midwest directional boring package. The Bryan Board of Public Affairs approved the purchase after a presentation from BMU Director of Operations Derek Schultz during the board’s meeting on Tuesday at the BMU offices on Edgerton Street. The package can cost up to $294,335.12 for the total cost and up to $15,877.12 dedicated to a 6% buffer limit on any material or supply-chain issues. It’s coming from delayed projects from the 2022 electric and water capital reserve budgets. The directional boring machine is planned to last 20 years and is currently scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.
Comments / 0