Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
British anti-folk band Crywank stops at Gramps on Monday for a night of sad and sullen tracks. Based out of Manchester, the band — which, at least for the time being, is a solo project consisting of vocalist and guitarist Jay Clayton — is known to disrupt common folk songs, with its works focusing on concepts such as sadness, paranoia, and dry humor. Evidence of that last element is clearly apparent in the band's name. (Google it.) After announcing in 2020 that the band was done, Clayton revived it last year, releasing Just Popping In to Say Hi. 8 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $17 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina.
miamicurated.com
Dine Out Lauderdale and Things to Do, Too
The Lazy Dayz of Summer may be here, but with that comes the annual Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 running from now through the month of September. What better way to indulge in your favorite restaurants or try somewhere new? Get deals and sample some of the leading eateries in Fort Lauderdale with special Dine Out Lauderdale menus, all with three courses specially priced at $35 or $45. And make a day of it with our suggestions for things to do plus Fort Lauderdale has its spa days now!
Miami New Times
The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed
The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
islandernews.com
"Miami is a city where I can relax,” Bad Bunny opens his new restaurant in Downtown Miami
After his newest release became the fastest album in history to hit 6 billion streams on Spotify, the famous Puerto Rican rap star, Bad Bunny, has just opened a Japanese steakhouse in the heart of Brickell with restaurateur David Grutman of Groot Hospitality. Versión en español. Having opened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
Miami New Times
Miami Chefs Are Turning Backyard Mangos Into Meals
Like many of us during the pandemic, marketing and communications professional Jennifer Kramer found herself working remotely. Most days, she would set up shop at Paradis Books and Bread (12831 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami), a cafe near her North Miami home. As a regular, Kramer would converse with the...
Miami New Times
Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building
Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Coming to North Miami Beach
The seafood chain has about 60 locations nationwide, including two in Pembroke Pines
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
WSVN-TV
Rusty Pelican celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing back its old menu
Just like there are people who scream, “Let me out of the trunk!” — there are places that scream SoFlo. Calle Ocho, Vizcaya and when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there. Now, this beloved spot is celebrating an anniversary this week, and...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery
Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Oliver Samuels’ Guilty with Explanation returns to Florida Labor Day Weekend
Veteran comedian and entertainer Oliver Samuels will return to South Florida for the Labor Day weekend with his show Guilty with Explanation. It’s almost impossible to be Jamaican and not be touched by the humor or humility of Oliver Samuels. Most Jamaicans agree that the image of Oliver with ear muffs in his winter coat, no visa, and overloaded with extra pieces of luggage of “pudden”; is the funniest moment in the history of Jamaican motion picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. ...
NBC Miami
Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6
Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever. With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022
Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamionthecheap.com
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield offers food truck events
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield is enhancing its amenities with food trucks. Food trucks set up at the park 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. third Thursdays, and entry is free. It’s a good idea to phone the park the day you want to attend to ensure the event is on. Quiet Waters Park is at 401 S. Powerline Road., Deerfield Beach 33442; 954-357-5100.
keysweekly.com
FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO
FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
Comments / 3